First-team hurler Molloy leads three Marceline all-league baseball choices

As reported to LCL

MARCELINE — Three Marceline High School baseball players – all juniors – were given 2021 all-Lewis and Clark Conference recognition by league coaches in May voting.

Tigers righthanded pitcher Wyatt Molloy was one of three hurlers for L&C squads chosen for first-team recognition.

Voted by conference coaches to the loop's second team was Marceline catcher Nathan Cupp.

Ronding out the trio of MHS honorees was Hunter Quinn, given honorable mention as an infielder.

A MHS player or two likely received some all-district laurels, as well, after the Tigers, who finished a very respectable 7-11 in only their second year of existence as a baseball program, finished as runnerup in their Class 2 district tournament. No information on that had been provided, however, at the time of this article's submission.