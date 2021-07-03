KC prep baseball star’s roots in Meadville, Chillicothe

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

OZARK, Mo. — Already rated by one baseball scouting service/publication as the best 2020-21 junior in all of Missouri, Karter Muck of Kansas City: St. Pius X High School Warriors seized with both hands his early-June chance to display why he’d been accorded that distinction.

The son of 1990 Meadville High School graduate Jared Muck and Chillicothean Amanda (Woodworth) Muck of Parkville was tabbed by the St. Pius X head coach to be the Warriors’ starting pitcher in the Midland Empire Conference champions’ June 2 Class 3 state tournament semifinal battle with Jefferson High from just south of St. Louis.

The 6’2”, 165-pounds right-handed hurler surrendered a run to the Blue Jays in the bottom of the first inning, then threw blanks the rest of the way in the action at US Ballpark, south of Springfield, finishing with a 5-hits complete game as St. Pius X marched into the next day’s state-title game via a 4-1 victory. For good measure, the young Muck chipped in a basehit to the Warriors’ cause.

The following day, with Linn the opponent, the phenom was utilized initially as the SPX designated hitter, although he’d play most of the contest in left field after a second-inning pitching change for his team.

It was, however, in his one plate appearance as DH that he propelled the Warriors toward the state crown.

With Linn having posted three runs in the top of the first inning, the righthanded-hitting K. Muck – eighth in the SPX batting order – watched from the dugout as a 2-outs wild pitch got his team on the scoreboard in the home first and three successive walks forced home another, bringing him to the plate.

While the KC team already was right back in the game, that wasn’t enough for the Parkville resident. He put them in front and in charge, ripping a bases-clearing triple that established a 5-3 lead.

Although Linn countered with a run in the top of the second, leading to St. Pius X’s pitching change that put K. Muck in left field, it never caught up. The KC team scored a sixth run in the home fourth and, after Linn narrowed the gap back to one in the fifth, iced the triumph with four runs in the bottom of the sixth, setting up a 10-5 title-claiming triumph.

K. Muck went hitless after delivering the game’s big blow in the first, but already had done enough to carry his squad to the state summit.

The achievement capped his 11th grade prep season and school year, which already had seen him verbally commit to accept a baseball scholarship offer from the University of Oklahoma, his paternal grandfather, Larry Muck of rural Meadville, shared with the LCL recently.

Among the individual honors K. Muck reaped for the past season were Missouri Baseball Coaches Association first-team selection as a pitcher and being first-team all-MEC, a loop which includes Chillicothe as a member.

Listed on maxpreps.com as already possessing a fastball which regularly registers on the radar gun at around 82-83 miles an hour, he holds multiple college scholarship offers besides the one from OU he currently anticipates accepting. Barring injury, depending on how he fares during his summer elite-team play this summer and then next spring at school, he’ll also probably be under consideration for selection by a Major League Baseball organization in MLB’s 2022 draft of amateur talent.

His paternal grandmother is Teresa Muck of rural Meadville. His maternal grandparents are Claudie and Jackie Woodworth of Chillicothe.