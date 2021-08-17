Marceline Renegades rule Moberly summer baseball league

Linn County Leader

Marceline’s 10-and-under Renegades baseball team took first place in this year’s Moberly Midget League. The team, with Aaron Huber as head coach and paced in action by league most valuable player Jase Freeman, ended its season 14-0 in the league and went 20-4 in all of its play, a team representative reports. Members included, from left: Front row – Oliver Lockwood, Tayte Ewigman, Max Evans, Jax Huber, Nash Ramirez; Middle row – Jacob Johnson, Brody Baker, Nolan Green, Alex Ewigman and Freeman; Back row –coaches Travis Johnson, Brian Ewigman, Mitchell Lockwood, Rudy Ramirez and Huber. ( PHOTO SUPPLIED / AMBER HUBER )