Most county fall-season prep openers less than two weeks away

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

With nearly 1-1/2 weeks of official preseason practices behind them, most high school sports teams at Linn County locales are less than two weeks away from commencing competition for 2021.

Both football programs in the county – Marceline and Brookfield – have their varsity debuts slated for a week from Friday (Aug. 27), with Linn County R-1’s softball and baseball teams also due to see action that day.

The first fall contests at Meadville are set for the last day of the month.

The only county teams which, according to schedules posted by the schools on the Missouri State High School Activities Association website pages for their schools, will wait until next month to begin their seasons are Brookfield’s cross country running and volleyball squads. They both are due to have their initial competitions Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Looking at the scheduled first-competition dates for each school and sport, as listed on the MSHSAA site:

BROOKFIELD — Football - Aug. 27 at home vs. Trenton, 7 p.m.; Softball - Aug. 31 at home vs. Hamilton: Penney, 6:30 p.m. (varsity); Girls’ golf - Aug. 31 at home vs. Trenton, 4 p.m.; Cross country running - Sept. 7 at Chillicothe Invitational (approximately 4:30 p.m.); Volleyball - Sept. 7 at home vs. Chillicothe (freshman/JV/varsity tripleheader), 5 p.m.

MARCELINE — Football - Aug. 27 at Scotland County, 7 p.m.; Softball - Aug. 30 at Hamilton: Penney, 5 p.m.; Girls’ golf - Aug. 31 at home vs. Trenton, 4 p.m.

MEADVILLE — Softball - Aug. 31 at home vs. Green City, 5 p.m.; Baseball - Aug. 31 at home vs. Green City, approximately 7 p.m.; Cross country running - Aug. 31 at Salisbury 3,500 meet (time not available)

LINN COUNTY — Softball - Aug. 27 at home vs. Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris, 5 p.m.; Baseball - Aug. 27 at home vs. Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris, 7 p.m.