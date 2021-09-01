Marceline softball gets season off to strong start

As reported to LCL

Following the cues of their schools’ football teams a few day earlier, Marceline High School’s softball and Brookfield High’s golf girls captured their first outings of 2021 early last week.

MHS’ softball Lady Tigers made quick work of Hamilton: Penney on Monday, winning 10-0 in five innings. They followed that with what coach Todd Lowther characterized as a “tough” 4-3 win at Moberly the next afternoon.

Brookfield’s golf Lady Bulldogs picked up two dual-match wins in their debut last Tuesday, topping both Marceline and Trenton relatively handily at the Brookfield Country Club.

MARCELINE SOFTBALL

After dashing past the retrenching Hamilton: Penney squad which, with last year’s group, took second in the state, Marceline’s diamond Lady Tigers had a tougher-than-anticipated time with Moberly’s Lady Spartans, who were only 5-18 a year ago.

However, behind three hits from Addison Huber and the pitching of Cassi Rodgers, Marceline finished with the 1-run victory. Rodgers helped her own cause with a couple of hits and Sarah Kussman and Jenna Elam chipped in one apiece.

Tuesday’s junior-varsity action was claimed by Marceline easily, 15-4. Ireland Bloss and Kalli Barnett shared the pitching. Finley Watson ripped a home run and Ellie Neblock and Mya Florine had a pair of hits each.

At Hamilton in the season opener, an 11-hits onslaught in only five frames supported the shutout twirling of Rodgers.

Emma Smithhisler paced the MHS attack with a home run and a single. Joining her with two hits were Emma Cathey, Gracey Jordan and Kussman. Chloee Dorrell, Rodgers and Huber had hits, as well, coach Lowther reports.

The Marceline junior-varsity won three of its four games in the Aug. 28 Putnam County Junior-Varsity Invitational Tournament, securing it third place.

It topped Green City 6-4, Schuyler County 11-6, and – behind a no-hitter from Kalli Barnett – Chillicothe 10-0. The loss was to Macon, 7-1.

The softball Lady Tigers (2-0) go to South Shelby Tuesday (Sept. 7).

BROOKFIELD, MARCELINE GOLF

BHS’ Lady Bulldogs, with a couple of 2020 varsity-lineup regulars back, including one of the four who represented the school at state and earned the team runnerup trophy, posted a low-4 team score of 228 to out-distance Marceline by 23 shots and Trenton by 27, Brookfield coach Angie Downey reports.

Senior Carly Clarkson of the host Lady Bulldogs, the holdover from the BHS state contingent, was match medalist with a 50. Teammate and fellow returning starter Mallory McCabe was close behind with a 52.

Rounding out the BHS scoring quartet were Maggie Bennett with a 59 and Brooke Falconer with a 67. Not used for the team score was Taryn Morris’ 68.

Marceline’s top player, returnee Tess Sherman, had the day’s third-best round, a 54. The other three players MHS had in action shot in the 60s – Jada Taylor with a 62, Madelynne Bond with a 66, and Sarah Wright with a 69 – for the 251 team total.

Trenton’s 255 was paced by the 55 of its No. 4 player, Reece Weldon. No. 1 player Josie Chumbley carded a 61, Mari Atup a 65, and No. 3 player Sofia Currie a 74. No. 5 Morgan Brown matched Currie’s score.

On the junior-varsity level, Brookfield had a strong 52 from Scarlet Polson, potentially signaling a bid for a varsity-group assignment, a 59 from Ella Thompson, and Maddie Boles’ 72.

Next on both the BHS and MHS golf schedules is the Sept. 8 Paris Invitational.