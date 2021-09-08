Softball Lady Tigers swat 15 hits, take South Shelby in five

As reported to LCL

SHELBINA — For a second time in three outings thus far in 2021, Marceline High School’s softball Lady Tigers were required to play only five innings to claim victory Tuesday, meaning double-digits runs for coach Todd Lowther’s potent crew.

The diamond Lady Tigers supported winning pitcher Ireland Bloss with 15 hits to post a 14-3 5-innings road triumph. MHS still has two more away games on its slate (Thursday, Sept. 9, at La Plata and Sept. 14 at Schuyler County) before making its first home appearance in a potentially-epic clash with fellow Lewis and Clark Conference power Salisbury Sept. 16.

Against South Shelby’s Lady Cardinals Tuesday, playing shortstop while Bloss threw, Cassi Rodgers laced three hits to pace the Marceline offense. Tagging a couple of hits each were Ella Lowe, Addison Huber and Gracey Jordan. Coming up with one each apiece were Madison Teeter, Ava Thornburg, Chloee Dorrell, Jenna Elam, Sarah Kussman, and Bloss.

The Sept. 9 game at La Plata will begin with varsity action at 5 p.m., followed by the junior-varsity game.

Tuesday’s jayvee play was claimed handily by visiting Marceline, as well, 13-2. Kalli Barnett pitched, while Lucy Moseley stroked three hits and Camryn Burgener two. Ellie Neblock, Natalee Pennington and Thornburg chipped in one each.