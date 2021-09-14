Brookfield golf girls strong, steady in Paris Scramble last week

As reported to LCL

The Brookfield High School golf Lady Bulldogs enjoyed a strong, steady performance in the Wednesday, Sept. 8, Paris Scramble tournament, a day after the volleyball squad began its season with the loss of varsity and junior-varsity matches to Chillicothe.

At the Paris vicinity’s Mark Twain Country Club golf course a week ago, BHS entered three twosomes in the scramble-style event and all three were on their games, netting a high team finish even if none scored low enough for individual honors.

The Lady Bulldogs’ top entry of senior Carly Clarkson and Scarlet Polson toured the par-36, 9-holes layout twice in 43-44–87, four strokes above the cutoff for the top five in the tandems standings, but good enough to help power BHS to its third-place state finish.

That high team finish also was made possible by the 42-46–88 score put up by Ella Thompson and Maggie Bennett, each of whom was much sharper than in their season-opening home win about a week earlier.

With their score, Brookfield compiled a 175 team total (two lowest-scoring tandems combined), 10 shots back of second-place Salisbury and 20 shy of tourney team champion Centralia. Moberly equaled BHS’ 175 to tie for third.

Although their score wouldn’t quite have been enough to keep Brookfield in third as a team, Mallory McCabe and Brooke Falconer paired up for a 47-42–89, a single stroke more than the Thompson-Bennett tally and only two higher than the Clarkson/Polson score.

All three BHS combos had scores among the 10 best in the 40-duos tourney field.

After being in yesterday’s (Sept. 14) Westran Invitational at the Heritage Hills course in Moberly, the Brookfield linksters are due to be in a double-dual against Marceline and Putnam County tomorrow (Thursday, Sept. 16).

Brookfield’s volleyball Lady Bulldogs began this week seeking a first win of 2021 after losing two matches in straight games last week.

In the season inaugural at home against Chillicothe Sept. 7, coach Jaclyn Burns’ team fell 7-25, 19-25, 10-25.

“This was our first match of the season and with that came a few challenges,” the coach analyzed.

“We came out timid, quiet and a little more nervous than normal in the first set. We missed a few serving points and had a hard time breaking Chillicothe's serving runs.

“By the second set, we had started communicating and playing much better together. Capitalizing on our serving opportunities and cutting down on some of our errors really helped us stay close in the second set.”

She continued, “The third set we struggled to return the ball again and get our serves in.”

“Overall,” Burns summarized the match, “I think we had a great start against a competitive team. … There were several good rallies.

“…I look forward to showing what we can do as the season progresses.”

Brookfield’s spikers followed that with another straight-games setback against Kirksville two nights later. No details had been reported yet on that action as of the filing deadline for this article Monday afternoon.

The volleyball Lady Bulldogs had another home match Monday, this time against Carrollton, before spending the rest of the week practicing for the annual Chillicothe Invitational tournament on Saturday.