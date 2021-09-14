Illinois fill-in football foe floors Marceline 49-7

As reported to LCL

QUINCY, Ill — About a 2-hours trip across the Missouri-Illinois state line seemed longer coming back last Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Having squeaked by Scotland County in their season opener two weeks earlier and then out-lasting both the rain and Brookfield in the “Bell Game” Sept. 3, the Tigers didn’t have much “tiger in their tank” when it came to facing the Raiders of Quincy, Ill.: Notre Dame last weekend.

QND scored two touchdowns each in the first three periods, establishing use of the “running clock” provision during the third and having the accelerated-play rules in use throughout the last stanza-plus.

Marceline (2-1) averted a shutout with a third-quarter touchdown, cashing in after one of their three takeaways, to briefly bring the margin back down below 35 points at 35-7.

Marceline needed to find a new week three opponent after Lewis and Clark Conference member Knox County switched from the 11-man football ranks to 8-man following last season.

As the scoring indicates, Notre Dame was in charge all the way, moving the ball well, finding the end zone on most possessions with its first-stringers, and not just limiting Marceline’s yardage, but taking the ball away multiple times.

Jacob Stallo put the ball up 36 times for MHS, but only 11 found a friendly pair of hands, gaining 119 yards, according to statistics provided by Marceline head coach Mark Ross. Stallo was intercepted three times and the only throw “wildcat” back Sam Gillman attempted was intercepted, as well.

Of Stallo’s 11 completions, Gillman pulled in four for 50 yards. Jace Bixenman had three receptions for 25 yards.

On the ground, the Tigers were tamed for only 70 yards on 25 tries. Hunter Nelson did manage 59 yards on 10 carries.

Nelson’s nine tackles – six unassisted – paced the Marceline defense, which did come up with three takeaways – two fumble recoveries and Bixenman’s pickoff. Wyatt Molloy and Ryler Gooch had seven tackles each, six of Molloy’s being solos, and Gillman was in on six stops, five by himself.

Marceline (2-1, 1-0 conf.) will need to have its “A” game ready to go this Friday as it returns home to take on Fayette in Lewis and Clark Conference action.

The Falcons have flown high thus far with two blowout wins by 30- and 40-points margins around a 34-31 league triumph at Scotland County the week after Marceline nipped Scotland County by one, also at Scotland County.

Friday’s contest at Chester Ray Stadium likely will point the winner toward at least a share of the 2021 L&C crown.