Marceline softball girls third, golf duo place fifth in tourneys

As reported to LCL

Tournament play for the Marceline High School softball and golf Lady Tigers the latter half of last week produced noteworthy finishes in each.

Last Saturday at Unionville, the softball squad took third place in the 7-teams Putnam County Invitational, winning twice, losing once, and having one ultimately-meaningless game end in a 2-2 tie.

A week ago (Wednesday, Sept. 8), MHS senior Tess Sheerman and freshman Jada Taylor combined to earn fifth-place medals from the Paris Scramble girls’ golf tournament.

At Unionville last weekend, MHS’ softball club was assigned to a 4-teams, 2-rounds bracket for morning action to help facilitate seeding of a 4-teams championship bracket and 3-teams consolation division for afternoon play.

After Marceline turned aside Clark County 9-2 in its first game, it and Kirksville dueled to the time limit without deciding a victor, begin knotted at 2-2. Given that both were clearly the top teams in their division, but likely not as strong as pool-division champ Chillicothe, that meant there was no need to play further in their preliminary game, since they were going to be pitted against each other right away again in the championship-bracket semifinals.

The second time around, Kirksville’s strong club got its offense going and pulled away to win 10-2, handing the Lady Tigers their first loss of the season in game No. 7.

Marceline then rebounded to out-duel South Harrison 9-6 in the third-place game, exiting the tournament with a 6-1-1 season mark.

“It was a long day and we competed well against some good teams,” MHS coach Todd Lowther commented.

Addison Huber ripped two home runs and three hits to power the Lady Tigers to the 9-2 triumph over Clark County.

Ireland Bloss pitched the game, also supported by two hits each from Gracey Jordan, Emma Cathey, Jenna Elam, and Cassi Rodgers. Kennedy Edgar, Emmy Smithhisler, and Sarah Kussman also had hits.

In the first clash – the tie – with Kirksville, Rodgers pitched and joined Smithhisler, Huber and Elam in having hits.

The rematch not much later saw MHS manage more hits – seven, but no more runs than before. Rodgers led with three hits and Huber had two. Avan Thornburg and Kussman tacked on a hit each. The MHS pitcher or pitchers in that one were not noted in Lowther’s report.

Wrapping up the tourney on a positive note, the softball Lady Tigers got a third Huber homer of the day as she again had three hits to back up Bloss.

Kussman, Rodgers and Bloss smacked two hits each and Jordan, Lowe and Elam one each, the coach related.

The varsity diamond Lady Tigers preceded their tourney action at Unionville with a 13-5, 5-innings victory at La Plata last Thursday.

Cathey and winning pitcher Rodgers each slugged a home run, coach Lowther reports, while Huber and Rodgers led the 14-hits attack with three each.

Kussman and Jordan had two safeties apiece, while Elam, Lowe, and Bloss picked up one each in the non-league victory.

Marceline’s junior-varsity softball girls raised their mark to 6-1-1 at La Plata with a 3-2 nailbiter.

Kalli Barnett pitched, while Thornburg netted two hits and Madison Teeter and Lucy Mosely one each.

After visiting Schuyler County for Lewis and Clark Conference action yesterday, the softball Lady Tigers finally have their 2021 home opener – and it will be a big one – tomorrow at 5 p.m., weather permitting.

It will be a conference showdown with Salisbury which could well ultimately decide this year’s L&C softball queens.

On the par-36 Mark Twain Country Club golf course outside of Paris last week, Marceline senior and 2020 Class 1 state tournament top-30 finisher Tess Sheerman paired with ninth grader Jada Taylor in scramble-format action to generate an 18-holes score of 39-44–83.

That put them fifth on the totem pole of 40 duos, three shots behind the combos which tied for third. The medalist tandem was ReaLee Smith and Maddie Jawad of Centralia with a 75.

Marceline had one other entry in the tournament. Sarah Wright and Madelynne Bond posted a 49-55–104. That gave MHS a top-2 duos score of 187, good for sixth place among the 11 schools with at least two tandems.

Brookfield also participated and was third in the team standings behind champion Centralia and runnerup Salisbury. BHS’ team score was 175.

Since the filing of this story early Monday afternoon, Marceline’s golf Lady Tigers had another home triple-dual match Monday and a tournament at Huntsville Tuesday. Next on their slate is double-dual with Brookfield and Putnam County Thursday (Sept. 16).