MHS’ sharp Sheerman carves out tourney runnerup finish

As reported to LCL

Junior Tess Sheerman for Marceline High School finished as runnerup to only a Jefferson City High player in the Tuesday, Sept. 14, Westran Invitational golf tournament with sophomore Sarah Wright joining her in the medal-earning ranks.

On the softball diamond, the Lady Tigers also prospered in the action last weekend and early this past week, leading into a critical Lewis and Clark Conference contest in their home opener this past Thursday.

GOLF

At Moberly’s Heritage Hills Golf Course last Tuesday, MHS’ Sheerman birdied the par-3 14th hole, parred at least one other hole, and limited her “bad” moments to card an 87, good for the second-place individual medal.

In her best showing so far, sophomore Sarah Wright shot a 99, tying her for 10th place in the individual standings and joining Sheerman in earning a medal.

Led by the duo’s strong play, Marceline posted a low-4 team score of 427, fifth-best among the 12 teams and one stroke behind fourth-place Brookfield. Centralia was the team champion with a 398, followed by New Bloomfield and Salisbury.

Completing MHS’ scoring quartet were frosh Jada Taylor with a 113 and Madelynne Bond with a 128.

No. 5 player Rylee Rowe’s 136 was not used for the team-total computation.

In addition to her birdie on 14 and her three on the elevated-green eighth, Lady Tigers junior standout Sheerman managed her round well. She took more than six shots only twice – on the first and second holes, in fact. She used seven shots on each of those before getting her game in gear and keeping it there the rest of the day.

Also particularly noteworthy on her card, supplied by tournament host Westran, was that the Lady Tigers 11th grader completed the troublesome 13th hole in a mere five strokes, half of what many players had to put on their cards after taking the maximum-allowable number of strokes on any given hole.

Her 18-holes score of 87 trailed only tourney medalist Camryn Swinford of Jefferson City, who easily out-distanced the field with a 79.

Wright also parred the eighth hole and avoided any “blow-up” holes, holding her number of holes needing more than six swings to two, the same as Sheerman. On both of those – including the 13th, she used seven strokes.

Taylor’s 113 total left her tied for 24th place out of the 68 tourney participants. Bond was 57th and Rowe 66th.

Next for Marceline’s girls’ golfers, after their double-dual against Brookfield and Putnam County this past Thursday, will be Tuesday’s Kirksville Invitational tournament, followed by next Thursday’s Chillicothe Invitational.

SOFTBALL

Marceline’s softball Lady Tigers crushed host Schuyler County by the 15-runs-lead rule,16-1, in four innings last Tuesday, priming MHS for its home opener and Lewis and Clark Conference showdown duel with Salisbury Thursday.

In Tuesday’s play, MHS (7-1-1) had the bats loaded with dynamite, launching four home runs, including another two by Addison Huber. Ireland Bloss and Sarah Kussman also “touched them all” as part of the onslaught.

Bloss and Huber each rapped three hits, while Jenna Elam, Emma Cathey, Gracey Jordan, and winning hurler Cassi Rodgers knocked out one hit apiece, coach Todd Lowther reported.

The Marceline junior-varsity also picked up a victory at Schuyler County, but it was much tougher. Marceline prevailed 4-2.

Kalli Barnett was the MHS jayvees’ winning pitcher. Finley Watson, Ella Lowe, Ava Thornburg, Bentley Jordan, Mya Florine, Natalie Pennington, and Willow Dorrell chipped in one hit each.

Following the Salisbury home debut Thursday at 5 p.m, MHS’ diamond girls head right back onto the bus with five more away games in succession slated. The first of those is Monday (Sept. 20) at Paris, followed by another L&C clash at Westran Tuesday.