Marceline golf girls post first match victory in years

As reported to LCL

It’s been a lengthy lull – okay, more than a lull, but the Marceline High School girls’ golf Lady Tigers have again tasted the sweet nectar of victory.

More than four years after their most-recent dual-match triumph, according to MHS coach Paige Hale, the Lady Tigers nipped visiting Brookfield 213-214 at the Marceline Golf Club course Sept. 16.

Although very competitive in its rematch with recent conqueror Carrollton, Brookfield’s volleyball squad dropped all six of its games in last Saturday’s Chillicothe Invitational Tournament.

GIRLS GOLF

The Marceline High golf Lady Tigers’ second home outing of the 2021 season last Thursday produced the program’s first home-event win in at least four years, MHS coach Paige Hale reports.

Hosting Brookfield and a partial Putnam County squad on the par-35 Marceline Golf Club course, the Lady Tigers received a match-medalist 9-holes round of 43 from junior Tess Sheerman and three others shooting in the 50s to generate a low-4 team score of 213, one shot less than Brookfield’s total, even though four BHS contestants produced a half-dozen parred holes, while MHS had only three.

Marceline senior Madelynne Bond shot her personal-best 9-holes round on the MGC course with a 58. That knocked nine strokes off her prior lowest home score, Hale related.

Sheerman’s 8-over-par score included matching par on the fourth and fifth holes and needing no more than six shots on any hole.

Mallory McCabe of Brookfield was the only other player to break 50 Thursday, parring the par-5 third and sixth holes and the par-4 ninth to post a 46 from BHS’ No. 3 lineup position.

Had Brookfield happened to have either Scarlet Polson or Taryn Morris in its varsity lineup, rather than at the junior-varsity level, it would have captured the varsity team competition. Polson shot a 42, second-best among the eight Lady Bulldogs in action, and Morris came around in 56.

As it worked out, though, with Marceline’s Jada Taylor carding a 54 and Sarah Wright a 58, the Lady Tigers prevailed by one when Brookfield’s Carly Clarkson shot a 53, Maggie Bennett a 57, Brooke Falconer a 58, and Ella Thompson a 59.

Not used for team scoring purposes for MHS was the 67 of Riley Rowe.

Brookfield’s eighth player was Maddie Boles, who had a 69.

Putnam County’s Abbie Koenen had the match’s third-best round, a 50. Teammates Shaylea Vestal fired a 61 and Zayda Leach a 68.Prior to last Thursday’s triumph, with Sheerman earning the medalist honor, Marceline’s golf girls technically had split a double-dual at Salisbury’s Municipal Course, besting Cairo 230-244, but finishing 20 strokes in arrears of the host Lady Panthers.

Sheerman fired a 46 on the par-35 course, three strokes better than runnerup Gwen Wilkey of SHS. The MHS 11th grader had a trio of pars – on the par-3 second hole, the par-5, dogleg sixth, and the par-4 eighth. If not for a major struggle on the par-5 third, she would have shot in the lower 40s.

Taylor had MHS’ second-best round with a 53, but Wright needed 64 strokes to get around, Bond 67, and Rowe 69.

Next for the Marceline golfers, after competing in Tuesday’s scheduled Kirksville Invitational Tournament, will be competing in Chillicothe’s tournament Thursday.

Next Monday will bring the Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament.

Brookfield’s links squad went to Monday’s Smith-Cotton Invitational at Sedalia before playing at Kirksville’s tourney. Today brings a third tourney in as many days, this time at Salisbury before BHS hosts Salisbury and Cairo in a double-dual tomorrow (Thursday) at 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

At Chillicothe last Saturday, although not able to snare a victory in either “pool-play” game, the Brookfield spikers fared much better in their second meeting with Carrollton in six days.

Following the expected difficulties in their opening match against tourney favorite and eventual champion St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond, which the Lady Golden Eagles claimed 25-8, 25-11, Brookfield kept things interesting and the outcome of each of their games against Carrollton’s Lady Trojans in doubt until the final point or two.

Having lost each of their three games with Carrollton by 10 or more points in their Sept. 13 clash at home, the Lady Bulldogs (0-6) sustained only a 19-25 loss in game one of the tournament and then a 20-25 defeat in the second.

That effectively assured that BHS would not finish among the top two in its “pool” and earn advancement to the 4-teams championship bracket that afternoon. Playing out the string on the day, Brookfield fell victim to Chillicothe’s fired-up junior-varsity squad, which had the chance to nose out Carrollton for the second spot on the bracket with at least a split against the Lady Bulldogs.

The JV Lady Hornets got more than that, zooming out to a big lead and notching a 25-11 win over Brookfield in game one and following it with a 25-16 decision.

Brookfield’s volleyball slate for this week doesn’t begin until tomorrow night when BHS travels to Bethany to play South Harrison. Next Monday will bring a trip to Trenton.