MHS softball Lady Tigers back on road after major L&C home triumph

As reported to LCL

Shiny wins and strong performances were the rule for the Marceline High School softball Lady Tigers the latter half of last week, offering propulsion for the second half of the season and postseason.

The biggest news was last Thursday’s long-awaited home opener, much anticipated not only for it being the team’s first chance to play in town this fall, but also because it was likely the key game in this year’s Lewis and Clark Conference championship chase, bringing 2020 Class 1 state semifinalist and 2019 state champ Salisbury north across the Chariton-Linn county line.

When the Lady Panthers hit the diamond, they got a rude greeting, competitively, from the host Lady Tigers.

A 9-hits attack, powered by Emmy Smithhisler’s home run and single and Sarah Kussman’s three hits backed the strong pitching of Cassi Rodgers as Marceline racked up a 6-1 conquest.

Ella Lowe chipped in two hits, as well, while Kennedy Edgar and Rodgers stroked one each to help lift MHS’ overall record to 8-1-1 and its L&C mark to 2-0.

That day’s junior-varsity action also belonged to the home club, 9-3. Madison Teeter, Camryn Burgener and Ava Thornburg smacked two hits apiece, while Emma Cathey, Bentley Jordan, Avery Gillman and Lucy Moseley picked up one each.

That 10-hits offense amply supported the throwing of Ireland Bloss, Kalli Barnett and Gillman.

Saturday then saw the MHS diamond girls returning to the road, participating against much-larger schools’ teams in the Jefferson City Tournament.

In it, the Lady Tigers stood tall and strong, splitting four games.

They opened with a 4-1 loss to Jefferson City: Helias, managing only one hit – a Jordan single. Rodgers did the pitching.

Another setback followed against Jefferson City: Blair Oaks, this time by an 8-0 count. Bloss threw for Marceline, which again was shackled at bat. Jordan had another hit and Rodgers one, as well.

Finally, the MHS hitters warmed to the task, powering up to slip past Cape Girardeau: Notre Dame 6-4 and closing the day with an 11-2 whomping of the Jefferson City High Lady Jays.

Lowe ripped Notre Dame pitching for three hits, including a home run, and Jordan went deep, too, with one of her two hits. Winning pitcher Rodgers, Smithhisler and Kussman joined Jordan in having two hits and Bloss added one.

Facing JCHS, Bloss returned to the circle and did a strong job in the runaway win. Lowe once more had multiple hits (two), while Ava Thornburg, Teeter, Bloss, Jordan, Kussman, Rodgers and Smithhisler stroked one apiece to lift the Marceline record for the season to 10-3-1.

“The girls played and competed very well against some very good teams,” praised head coach Todd Lowther.

This week’s play opened with scheduled league road games at Paris Monday and Westran Tuesday. Tomorrow is to see Scotland County come to Marceline for a 5 p.m. L&C duel.