BHS golfer Clarkson strong in early-week tourneys

Brookfield High School senior golfer Carly Clarkson had a pair of upper-tier finishes, including capturing a third-place medal in one, in tournaments early this past week and cross country running standouts Alex and Sam Sharp continued to dazzle for the BHS girls in two recent races.

Clarkson’s third-place showing in the Smith-Cotton Invitational tourney at Sedalia last Monday helped the blue and white take fifth place (out of eight) in the team standings and she followed that by tying for 13th in the Kirksville Invitational the next day.

Samantha “Sam” Sharp and older sister Alexandra finished 1-2 in the South Callaway Invitational cross country running meet Saturday, Sept. 18, and, with only a couple of days between, were second and third, respectively, in the Smithville Invitational against many far-larger schools.

GIRLS’ GOLF

At Sedalia last Monday, Clarkson posted an 18-holes round of 89 to take third among the schools grouped in the “small-schools” division, most of which were significantly larger in enrollment than BHS.

Brookfield’s low-4 team score o 408 was only five strokes away from putting it second only to Jefferson City: Helias’ 375. Second-place Warrensburg had a 404 and Marshall and Palmyra each had 406s.

No other individual Brookfield scores from the tourney were available.

The next day, only a portion of Brookfield’s team went the opposite direction – northeast – to compete at Kirksville. The only Lady Bulldogs making the journey to play were Clarkson, Maggie Bennett, and Brooke Falconer.

Clarkson once more led the way for Brookfield with a 48-50–98 which put her tied for 13th in the 55-players individual medalist standings.

Bennett had one of her best – if not the best – days of her 2021 season thus far, using only 48 shots “coming in” after a 56 on her first nine holes. That meant a total of 104, which put her 20th individually.

Falconer had some struggles, finishing 37th at 121 after a 57-64 day on the links.

With only three players, BHS had no team score for the tourney.

Next on the Lady Bulldogs’ golf docket, after a triple-dual at Salisbury Wednesday and a home double-dual Thursday, is a Monday “quad” (triple-dual) with Schuyler County and Cairo at La Plata.

CROSS COUNTRY RUNNING

At Mokane last weekend, freshman Sam Sharp cruised to her second high school meet victory, finishing in 19:46, not quite a minute ahead of her sister Alex, whose 20:43 had her second.

On Tuesday, against tougher competition at Smithville, Sam came within 10 seconds of winning again, her 20:41.5 trailing only Kearney’s Alexandria Kinstler.

On the tougher course at Smithville, Alex Sharp ran a 20:55.4, earning her third place in the 63-runners field which included several Class 3 or 4 schools.

The inexperienced BHS boys entered the junior-varsity division in both events.

Dakota Reams took second at South Callaway in 21:35 and 27th at Smithville in 23:13.3. Louis Morales-Espiau was sixth at Mokane in 24:01 and 37th at Smithville in 24:22.3. Cooper Clarkson took 10th in the Sept. 18 meet in 26:21 and ran 49th last Tuesday with a time of 25:26.9.

At South Callaway’s meet, Brookfield Middle School’s Clara Hoyt ran in a 2-miles-long race and finished fourth in 15:53.

The BHS harriers now have a break until Sept. 30 when they’re slated to compete in a Moberly meet.