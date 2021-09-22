Marceline High softball Lady Tigers crush L&C foes

As reported to LCL

Marceline High School’s sports teams and individuals had successes the early part of the past week.

The softball Lady Tigers gathered steam toward their anticipated Lewis and Clark Conference title repeat, while Tess Sheerman’s sixth-place individual finish highlight the MHS girl golfers’ participation in the Kirksville Invitational tournament.

SOFTBALL

With top threat Salisbury rather handily disposed of the week before, Marceline’s softball squad began cascading toward a successful defense of its crown in the L&C with a pair of double-digits road wins.

Monday at Paris, the Lady Tigers backed Ireland Bloss’ stingy pitching with 11 hits in an 11-1 triumph, reports head coach Todd Lowther.

Sarah Kussman, Emmy Smithhisler and Gracey Jordan knocked out two hits each. Picking up one apiece were Jenna Elam, Ella Lowe, Emma Cathey, Cassi Rodgers, and Bloss.

The following day, Marceline followed the same recipe, but pumped up the power, as they crushed former league diamond power Westran 16-3 at Huntsville.

Bloss had a couple of hits in support of winning pitcher Rodgers, including a home run, reports Lowther. Lowe, Elam and Jordan ripped three hits each and Kennedy Edgar and Addison Huber joined Smithhisler and Cathey in getting a hit apiece.

The pair of victories boosted Marceline’s shiny diamond ledger to 12-3-1, including a perfect 4-0 mark in the conference.

The softball Lady Tigers are to have hosted Scotland County Thursday in another L&C outing before visiting Brookfield for a 7 p.m. game on Monday and Harrisburg on Tuesday.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Sheerman toured the Kirksville Country Club course in a consistently-solid manner, shooting a 45-44–89 Tuesday to snare a sixth-place individual medal, coach Paige Hale reports.

With MHS by far the smallest school involved, her round trailed the tourney medalist from Notre Dame High in Quincy, Ill., by 12 strokes. A Southern Boone player also fired a 77. The Marceline 11th grader was a half-dozen shots behind the fifth-place finisher.

Even with Sheerman’s outstanding finish, the Lady Tigers could not keep pace with the other eight schools which had teams involved. Quincy: Notre Dame led the way with a low-4 total of 367 with host Kirksville second at 376.

The rest of the team standings ahead of ninth-place MHS were, in order: Palmyra, Southern Boone, Hannibal, Fulton, Macon, and Jefferson City: Capital City. Capital City’s 488 score was exactly 90 ahead of Marceline’s 578.

The Lady Tigers’ second-best round was a solid 52-54–106 by freshman Jada Taylor, putting her 22nd out of 55 in the individual standings.

The other MHS entrants had rough rounds. Riley Rowe played pretty much in line with her normal capacity, carding a 59-62–121, while Sarah Wright shot 65-62–127 and Madelynne Bond 69-66–135. Bond’s score was not used for the team calculation.

The Marceline golfers were to play in Thursday’s Chillicothe Invitational tournament before participating in the Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament at Moberly’s Heritage Hills Golf Course on Tuesday.