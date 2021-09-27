Marceline High football Tigers roll on Homecoming

As reported to LCL

MARCELINE — Seemingly finding their stride at midseason after a challenging early-season slate, the Marceline High School football Tigers held up their end of the 2021 MHS Homecoming bargain last Friday night.

Hosting the Paris Coyotes’ cooperative program which is open to students from small western neighbor Madison, as well as the community’s Faith Walk Academy private school, Marceline controlled the Lewis and Clark Conference contest throughout, romping 46-8.

A nicely-balanced 440-yards offense that led to five touchdown runs by Hunter Nelson and a hounding defense led by Brendon Catron and Nelson allowed the Tigers (4-1, 3-0 conf.) to win back-to-back games for a second time this fall.

Nelson was too much for the visiting Coyotes to handle on either side of the ball.

The 5’10”, 180-pounds senior averaged more than 10 yards gained on his 14 carries, amassing 147 yards, while reaching paydirt about every third time he had the ball given to him.

When Paris had the pigskin, Nelson chased down whoever had it 10 times – nine times credited with making solo tackles. One of those stops was behind the line of scrimmage.

When he wasn’t caging Coyotes, active senior 5’10”, 170-pounds defensive lineman Catron seemed to be doing so – and, over and over again, on the PHS side of the line of scrimmage.

Catron was credited with a Marceline-most 13 total tackles, 11 unassisted, but what was really remarkable about his evening’s effort was that more than half of those stops – seven, to be exact – resulted in lost yardage for seemingly-cellar-bound Paris (1-4, 0-4 conf.).

Sophomore Connor Quinn was third on the Tigers in total tackles with seven, although only two were solos. Hunter Quinn and Mason Barnett joined Nelson in adding a tackle for loss to the team total to supplement Catron’s seven. Jaxon Schmitt had four unassisted tackles and two assists.

The Marceline defense also took the ball away three times, according to statistics shared by MHS head coach Mark Ross. C. Quinn filched a pair of passes, returning them a total of 35 yards, and junior Cayden Davis recovered a fumble Catron caused.

When the MHS offense was on the Chester Ray Stadium field, it moved the ball consistently and substantively, whether running or throwing it.

Senior quarterback Jacob Stallo found his intended target eight times in 10 tries, resulting in 173 yards picked up and one touchdown throw to Jace Bixenman. Bixenman, a senior like most of the MHS passing targets, snared five aerials for 146 yards and the one score.

At 3-0 in loop competition, Marceline will have its second “new” opponent of the season (Quincy, Ill.: Notre Dame in week three was the first) this coming Friday. Kansas City’s Northeast High, a Class 3 school in football and rarely having a formidable team, will send its 1-4 squad to southeastern Linn County for a non-conference game this Friday.

In addition to the football team’s victory as part of the MHS football Homecoming last week, Sevilla Bussman was announced as 2021 Homecoming queen.