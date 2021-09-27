Pair of Brookfield golfers medal in Sept. 22 tourney

SALISBURY — Behind a pair of players who shared fourth place in the tournament medalist standings, Brookfield High School’s golf Lady Bulldogs captured third place among the nine teams competing in the Wednesday, Sept. 22, Salisbury Invitational tournament.

Posting three pars over the course of her 18 holes, Maggie Bennett fired a 92, only four strokes back of the tourney’s individual champion.

Her score was equaled by the Lady Bulldogs’ No. 1 player, Carly Clarkson, who had a couple of pars and one birdie during her exceptionally-steady 18 holes. Clarkson never took more than six strokes on any of the 18 holes as she gained a share of fourth place, four strokes behind ReaLee Smith of Centralia.

Paced by that duo, Brookfield accumulated a low-4 team score of 413 that rested it third, but a relatively-distance 33 shots behind tourney champion/host Salisbury.

BHS’ third-best score was only a 113 by Brooke Falconer and rounding out its scoring foursome was Ella Thompson’s 116. Not used was Taryn Morris’ 125. Falconer finished 21st individually, Thompson 25th, and Morris 37th out of about 50 competitors.

Bennett’s round began very positively on the par-4 second hole as she played it in four shots. She turned right around and parred the par-5 third, as well, and tacked on a third at-par score on the par-5 12th.

Clarkson, beginning her play at the uphill ninth hole, got started slowly, standing five over par after her first three holes. However, on the par-5 12th, she briefly turned things around, producing a birdie.

Struggling a bit on shorter holes, she was seven over on the next four holes before getting a steadying par-4 on the 17th. She also parred the par-5 third.

After hosting a double-dual with Salisbury and Cairo last Thursday and participating Monday in the La Plata Quad (triple-dual) Monday with Cairo, Schuyler County and the host, the links Lady Bulldogs’ next outing is due to be tomorrow’s (Thursday’s) Brookfield Invitational at the country club course.

SOFTBALL

MARCELINE — Hosting only their second home game of the season before an upcoming flurry of them to wrap up the 2021 regular season, the Marceline High softball Lady Tiger Scotland County received shutout pitching from Cassi Rodgers, solid defense supporting her twirling, and a handful of 2-hits games last Thursday as they stayed undefeated in Lewis and Clark Conference play.

The overall 13-hits attack ably buttressed Rodgers’ pitching in a 10-0 victory which was on the 10-runs-lead rule after five innings, coach Todd Lowther of MHS reports.

Addison Huber, Kennedy Edgar, Emmy Smithhisler, Ireland Bloss and Rodgers herself had two hits apiece in the lopsided victory. Jenna Elam, Sarah Kussman and Gracey Jordan chipped in one each.

The varsity win lifted L&C-leading Marceline’s league record to 5-0 with Fayette, Harrisburg and Knox County yet to be met. Overall, the Lady Tigers began this week with a 13-3-1 record.

Last Thursday’s junior-varsity action also went to the home team, 6-4, making the JV Lady Tigers 11-1-1.

Kalli Barnett and Avery Gillman handled MHS’ pitching duties. The attack consisted of a single apiece by Madison Teeter, Lucy Moseley, Finley Watson and Ellie Neblock.

Marceline’s softball teams squared off with Brookfield at Brookfield’s Rusk Park this past Monday and then headed to Harrisburg for league play yesterday. They’re due to host Fayette Thursday (tomorrow).