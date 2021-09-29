Marceline’s Sheerman runaway L&C links champion

As reported to LCL

MOBERLY — Powered by conference individual champion Tess Sheerman’s overwhelming title-winning performance, Marceline High School’s golf Lady Tigers captured second place in the 2021 Lewis and Clark Conference Championships at the Heritage Hills Golf Course Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Birdieing the par -3 10th hole for her sensational round’s highlight, but posting numerous pars and not taking over six strokes on any of the 18 holes, Sheerman outclassed the 23-players field with her 18-holes round of 78, a whopping 18 strokes ahead of runnerup Gwen Wilkey of team-champion Salisbury.

The MHS No. 1 player had a 38 on the front nine and 40 on her second nine holes.

In addition to Sheerman’s grabbing of the top individual prize, MHS’ Sarah Wright earned the seventh-place medal with a round of 52-57–109, MHS coach Paige Hale reports.

Led by that duo, Marceline’s low-4 team score came in at 446, 32 shots behind Salisbury, which had all five of its players shoot 115 or below, including two breaking 100.

Rounding out the Lady Tigers’ scoring quartet were Jada Taylor with a 61-65–126 and Madelynne Bond with a 65-68–133.

Not used for the team total was the 64-77–141 of Riley Rowe.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Marceline golfers were in the Chillicothe Invitational tournament with Sheerman claiming the runnerup spot behind Kirksville’s Abby Davis with an 82, three shots behind the medalist.

Sheerman had a birdie 3 on the Green Hills Golf Course’s 14th hole and parred seven of the other 17 holes as she went 41-41.

As a team, MHS – who had only four participants as Wright was missing – posted a score of 467, ninth among the 16 participating teams.

Taylor had the Lady Tigers’ second-best round on that occasion with a 53-52–105. Bond fired a 62-66–128 and Rowe a 73-79–152.