BHS golf Lady Bulldogs win own tourney, MHS’ Sheerman medalist

As reported to LCL

BROOKFIELD — Although the full 18 holes planned were not able to be completed, due to incoming stormy weather, with a little manicuring, team and individual champions of the 2021 Brookfield Invitational high school girls’ golf tournament were able to be crowned last Thursday.

For Brookfield, supplementing Thompson’s and Clarkson’s individual-top-5 rounds were McCabe with 48 and Bennett at 52. Even Scarlet Polson’s unused 56 would have been enough to bring the Lady Bulldogs home in front.

Marceline’s team score was a 223, fifth among the nine schools with enough players for a team total.

In addition to Sheerman’s top-shot 42, the Lady Tigers received a 54 from Jada Taylor, a 63 by Riley Rowe, a 64 from Madelynne Bond, and a 65 by Sarah Wright.

Next on the Brookfield slate came a scheduled Tuesday dual at Chillicothe ahead of next Monday’s Class 1 District 7 tournament, in which Marceline also will be involved, at Harrisburg. Marceline is due to have a triple-dual at La Plata, also facing Cairo and Schuyler County.