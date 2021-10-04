BHS senior Sharp sharpens form after brief illness

As reported to LCL

MOBERLY — Having played second fiddle to her younger sister the first half of the 2021 cross country running season and then having dealt with some seasonal allergy issues of late, senior Alexandra “Alex” Sharp of Brookfield High School signaled last Thursday that she’s gearing up for a strong closing kick to her senior year in the sport.

A state champion in her sophomore season and third at state a year, A. Sharp this summer and fall has been part competitor, part sherpa, and part cheerleader for her talented freshman sister Samantha as “Sam” has joined her among the area’s elite distance runners.

Up until last Thursday’s Moberly Invitational, “big sis” has – as she predicted last spring could or would happen – run second to her sibling in the first handful of meets. With her sister well settled in now, A. Sharp looks ready to focus on peaking her performance for the postseason which rolls around at the end of this month, whether that has her finishing in front of S. Sharp or pushing/pulling her further up the sport’s peak.

At Moberly, the sisters’ order of finish was flipped, even though neither won the race.

As the final couple of hundred yards arrived, it was A. Sharp which dueled for the lead before eventually finishing a second behind in 19:34. Six seconds back of her sister in third was S. Sharp.

The girls’ race was the only one able to be completed at last Thursday’s meet. Rain and related inclement weather arrived after the girls were through, causing the boys’ race to be canceled.

There was middle school competition before the high school girls’ race, BHS coach Holly Matzen reports.

In it, Clara Hoyt ran the half-distance (2.5 kilometers) race in 13:14, leaving her ninth out of 114 runners, the coach relates.

The Brookfield runners competed in the Clarence Cannon Conference Championships at Centralia Monday. According to their schedule on the Missouri State High School Activities Association website, they’ll have the rest of this week off before competing in the Cameron Invitational next Tuesday.