Brookfield golfers win twice in regular-season finale

As reported to LCL

Brookfield High School’s golf Lady Bulldogs produced one of their most-balanced performances of the season last Tuesday (Oct. 5) to sweep a road double-dual match at Chillicothe.

The golfers’ five varsity-lineup members shot between 47 and 54, led by co-medalist Scarlet Polson, to defeat both the host school and Tina-Avalon in BHS’ regular-season finale.

Last Monday, Alexandra “Alex” Sharp won the Clarence Cannon Conference cross country running individual title again, this time with younger sister “Sam” fourth in the race at Centralia.

This past Tuesday saw BHS’ volleyball Lady Bulldogs drop a home match against North Callaway after dropping three in the Oct. 2 Carrollton Invitational tournament. However, the Lady ’Dogs spikers posted their first victory of the season Sept. 30 over visiting Hamilton: Penney.

CROSS COUNTRY RUNNING

At Centralia last Monday, the upturn perceived in Brookfield senior A. Sharp’s performance in the preceding outing blossomed fully as she repeated her CCC meet individual championships of 2019 and 2020.

Following up on her 19:34 second-place showing in the Moberly Invitational the preceding Thursday, A. Sharp’s time was a bit slower – 19:58 – Monday, but good enough to be first across the finish line for the first time this season.

Coming in fourth in her first conference meet was Samantha Sharp in 21:05.

Both Sharps earned all-conference first-team standing with their performances.

Three Bulldogs ran in the boys’ CCC race. Dakota Reams was BHS’ fastest, running the five kilometers (approximately 3.1 miles) in 22:32. That placed him 27th.

Luis Morales wa next in 22:47, earning 29th place, and Cooper Clarkson was 40th in 25:34, coach Holly Matzen reports.

There also was middle-school-level competition. BMS’ Clara Hoyt was third in that 3K race in 12:32 and also earned an all-conference medal.

The Brookfield harriers’ next slated meet is the Oct. 12 Cameron Invitational.

GIRLS’ GOLF

After taking the top spot in their own tournament the previous week, BHS’ Lady Bulldogs capped their regular season on the links Tuesday with a promising performance as they headed toward the district tournament this coming week.

Led by Polson’s steady round in which she needed more than six swings on a hole only once in nine, their 201 team score left them eight in front of Chillicothe (which was without its No. 1 player) and 44 better than tiny Tina-Avalon.

Polson’s match-medalist round included only one par – on the very-short par-3 second – and no birdies.

She shared medalist honors with Chillicothe’s Izzie Montgomery, who strung together three pars in a row on the course’s first, second and third holes.

Supplementing strongly Polson’s steady round were Maggie Bennett and Carly Clarkson with a 50 each and Mallory McCabe and Ella Thompson with 54s.

Clarkson also had one par, on No. 1, but also had a bit of a struggle on Nos. 5 and 7, finishing those two 7-over. Bennett did not have any pars or birdies on her card.

Thompson matched par on the par-5 third.

Also playing in the match for Brookfield as junior-varsity entries were three Lady Bulldogs. Brooke Falconer led that trio with a 64, while Taryn Morris shot a 67 and Maddie Boles a 75.

Brookfield’s varsity will compete in the Class 1 District 3 tournament at Harrisburg Monday (Oct. 11).

VOLLEYBALL

The Lady Bulldogs lost in four games to North Callaway last Tuesday, following a 21-25 first-game loss with a 25-17 victory in the second to square the match. The Lady Thunderbirds then regained their best form and took the last two games by identical 25-19 margins to grab the match win.

“Our varsity played a good match,” BHS coach Jaclyn Burns assessed. “Danielle Jacobs and Addison Pope really helped cover hits in the back row. Taylor Treat joined us for this match and stepped up when we needed her to and gave us some really good play. Gabbie Gordon, Lani Arnold, and Parker Nickell had huge service runs for us.

“It was a full team effort.”

Burns reports the junior-varsity squad lost its match in close games.

“We had some large service runs from Madi Almond in both sets,” she related. “They communicated and worked well together. Several freshmen got court time and have shown great improvement.”

Last weekend, the varsity Lady ’Dogs played in the Carrollton Tournament, but dropped all three matches (to Carrollton, Richmond, and Trenton) in the 4-teams, round-robin-style event.

“Against Trenton in the third-place match, we took one set into extra points and won it 30-28,” the coach detailed. “Unfortunately, we didn't get the match win, so we placed fourth.”

“We played extremely well in our first two games of the day!,” Burns said enthusiastically. “We were working together, communicating and making some awesome plays.

“We had some really nice hits on the day from Shammah Bolin, Lily Falconer, Oscarina Jackson, and Lani Arnold.”

Those encouraging showings came on the heels of Brookfield’s 3-0 victory over Hamilton: Penney in the BHS gym Sept. 28. BHS won a match for the first time in 2021 by a 25-17, 25-16, 25-14 count.

Next, the Brookfield volleyball teams will host their “Pink Out” match, highlighting breast cancer awareness, on Tuesday, the 12th, against Mexico. Play will start at 5:30 p.m.