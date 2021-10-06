Marceline softball girls extended wins streak to nine Tuesday

As reported to LCL

MARCELINE — It was another night, another romp for the red-hot Marceline High School softball Lady Tigers on “Senior Night” this past Tuesday.

Riding an 8-games winning streak into the Lewis and Clark Conference contest against Knox County, the Lady Tigers unleashed 17 hits as they piled up a 16-2 victory.

“It was our ‘Senior Night’ for six seniors – Sevilla Bussman, Chloee Dorrell, Kennedy Edgar, Jenna Elam, Gracey Jordan and Sarah Kussman,” MHS head coach Todd Lowther notes.

The triumph not only was MHS’ ninth straight and elevated its season record to 17-3-1, but also cemented – as expected – that Thursday night’s 5 p.m. make-up of the Sept. 30 home rainout against Fayette will determine the L&C title, Lowther confirmed.

Against Knox County Tuesday, Addison Huber and Elam ripped three hits apiece, while Cassi Rodgers, Kussman, winning pitcher Ireland Bloss, Jordan, and Dorrell all had two hits. Bussman also had a hit.

One of Rodgers’ hits was a home run.

The night before, Trenton visited Marceline and was handed a 12-2, 5-innings setback.

Winning pitcher Rodgers supported herself with three hits, while Kussman, Elam, and Jordan stroked two each – Jordan rapping a home run. Ella Lowe, Emma Cathey, Emmy Smithhisler and Huber had a hit apiece.

In the junior-varsity game, Marceline was a 5-1 winner behind the strong pitching of Kalli Barnett and Avery Gillman.

The offense consisted of a hit each by Madison Teeter, Finley Watson, Camryn Burgener, Lucy Moseley, Ava Thornburg and Barnett.

The MHS jayvees had a 12-1-2 entering Thursday’s contest.