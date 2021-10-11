BHS football Bulldogs roll again with best all-around offensive night yet

As reported to LCL

KAHOKA, Mo. — The long bus ride to Clark County didn’t dull the surging Brookfield High School football Bulldogs’ edge any last Friday.

The blue-and-white continued their midseason surge under first-year head coach Cory Luke, using what the coach viewed as their best-balanced offensive performance to date to register a 40-8 Clarence Cannon Conference runaway over the host Indians (1-6).

“I thought we played pretty well,” reacted Luke. “… We were able to establish a running game. … For the most part, it was the best mix of run and pass we’ve had all year.”

The ability to move the ball, whether it resulted in points on a given possession, allowed the Bulldogs to dictate play.

“We pretty much controlled field position and the clock all game,” the BHS coach related.

The Bulldogs (4-3, 3-2 conf.) ran for over 200 yards and passed for about 115 more, Luke reported, with sophomore quarterback Colton Parn throwing touchdown passes to three separate targets. Jaden Abongo had a 36-yards score, Gambal Staddie took a short slant route to the end zone, and tight end Jase Thurlo also reeled in a scoring strike.

On the ground, senior running back Tommy Gunn ground out about 130 yards with one TD, the coach noted, and C. Parn netted between 80 and 90 more yards and reached paydirt twice.

All of that balanced productivity reflects a very strong night for the guys in the trenches – junior right tackle Coner Simons and seniors Peyton Armstrong at right guard, Trent Polley at center, Austin Tucker at left guard, and Shane Owens at left tackle, confirms Luke.

“I feel like all five of them seem to be on the same page with everything,” the coach commented in a Sunday evening visit with the LCL. “They’re able to talk through the blocking schemes and know where the other ones are going, which is absolutely huge.”

To put 40 points on the board, “the biggest thing is being able to mix in the run and the pass,” Luke assessed.

The offense’s best night to date piggybacked on the continuation of the defense’s stalwart play, the Brookfield coach stressed.

“Our defense played really well, kind of like it has it seems all season,” he assessed.

“It seemed like we were pretty decent across the board. Obviously, Trent Polley had a good game, but he’s always all over the field.”

In addition, Amos Baum and Abongo picked off CCHS passes.

The victory sends Brookfield into its Homecoming game and regular-season home finale against Ewing: Highland this Friday still with major momentum, but Luke – even in his first season of head coaching and just out of college play – already has the coach’s worries about Homecoming down pat.

“That’s going to be exciting for our guys, but it’s also going to pose a challenge,” he previewed Sunday. “Obviously, the guys have got to stay focused. There are going to be a lot of distractions”

Highland’s Cougars (5-2) signaled they won’t be any pushover by knocking off Palmyra 24-20 last Friday. Palmyra whipped Brookfield 23-6 at Palmyra in week four, right before BHS hit its current hot streak.

The Cougars’ losses are to Macon and Centralia.