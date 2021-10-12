Marceline grads clash on college gridiron Saturday

PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

MARCELINE — When the Central Methodist University Eagles host Atchison, Kansas’, Benedictine College Ravens in NAIA college football this Saturday (Oct. 16) at 1 p.m. at Fayette, two former Marceline High standouts and teammates will be in uniform on opposite sidelines.

2018 MHS graduate Trevor Ganaway, now 6’4” and 320 pounds, will be on the host Eagles’ sideline at Davis Field as a CMU senior defensive lineman.

According to his “page” on the CMU football website, he was been in one game thus far this season, making one tackle. As a junior, he made five tackles in four games, with a sack and another shared tackle for loss. He got in two games his sophomore year, also being in on five tackles, and played in seven games as a freshman, making 10 tackles and recovering a fumble.

2020 Marceline alum Cullen Bruner, 5’11” and 175 pounds, will be with the Ravens as a redshirt freshman placekicker/punter.

According on the Benedictine program’s website, he has participated in five games as a placekicker this season, converting 10 of 11 extra-point attempts and being successful on his only field goal try from 35 yards away.

Both teams enter the game with 4-2 records.

In both the 2016 and ’17 seasons, Ganaway and Bruner wore the MHS black-and-gold, Ganaway earning all-conference, all-district, and All-State laurels as a standout defender for the Tigers and Bruner becoming an equally-distinguished back and kicker. Ganaway was named Marceline’s defensive player of the year for the 2017 season before accepting Central Methodist’s scholarship offer to continue playing there.

At the Fayette college, Ganaway (No. 98) is looking to complete his bachelor's degree in Education with the intention of becoming a physical education teacher/football coach, his mother, Marceline native Courtney Lucas reports.

Bruner (No. 14), son of Marceline natives Mark and Jill Bruner, is a sophomore at the Kansas college, also working toward his bachelor's degree in Education with the aim of a career as a physical education teacher/coach.