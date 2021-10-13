Brookfield squad, Marceline’s Sheerman to state golf Monday, Tuesday

As reported to LCL

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Soldiering on stoutly despite less-than-preferable playing conditions last Monday (Oct. 11), Brookfield High School’s Lady Bulldogs and Marceline High junior Tess Sheerman earned their ways back to state tournament play this coming week with team and individual Class 1 District 3 championships, respectively.

Team state runnersup last year (only two teams were involved) in the COVID-19-reduced state tourney, Brookfield’s Lady Bulldogs produced the Nos. 5-7 individual finishers and another in the District 3 tourney played at the L.A. Nickell Golf Course at Columbia to generate a low-4 team score of 432, 13 shots lower than runnerup Salisbury and a hefty 49 strokes better than third-place Harrisburg. The top two teams were assured of advancement to state, although – under a new Missouri State High School Activities Association restriction this year – only their four lowest-scoring players at district, rather than the traditional full 5-players lineup, will get to actually play at state.

While BHS will have Carly Clarkson, Mallory McCabe, Scarlet Polson and Ella Thompson in the action, Maggie Bennett will be reduced to only observing and cheering her teammates at Monday’s and Tuesday’s scheduled 36-holes state event at the Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club near Bolivar.

Also in the state playing field as a “solo act” will be Marceline lefty-swinger Sheerman.

The junior’s 97 in last Monday’s rain-impacted district tourney at Columbia came up one stroke better than Abbie Koenen of Putnam County, making the Lady Tigers’ top player the district’s, as well. Those two were the only entrants to break 100 as the par-70 Nickell course played tougher than usual.

While Sheerman thrived – at least as compared to the rest of the district field – despite the conditions, MHS coach Paige Hale acknowledged the rain and wet playing conditions once the precipitation waned took a toll on the other Lady Tigers even as Sheerman ignored or adapted to them.

“The rest of the team struggled in the rain, wind, and cold elements, producing below-average scores,” the MHS coach lamented.

MHS’ second-best round came from Jada Taylor, but was a 137, two strokes better than Sarah Wright. Madelynne Bond had a 150 and Riley Rowe a 159. Taylor ranked 35th individually, Wright 37th, Bond 43rd, and Rowe 50th. The Lady Tigers’ team score was a 523.

Brookfield’s team achievement featured concurrent outstanding performances from the trio of Polson, McCabe and Clarkson.

The lone returnee from last year’s BHS links state quartet, senior Clarkson shot a 103 at Columbia, putting her fifth in the medalist standings, eight shots back of Sheerman.

Two strokes back of Clarkson was classmate McCabe at 105 and another two behind her was a third senior, Polson, at 107.

Backing them up to clinch the team crown was Ella Thompson, a fourth 12th grader, with her 117 which tied her for 18th place overall..

Freshman Bennett ended the difficult day with a 155, a score which put her tied for 46th among the 53 competitors.

As BHS’ Lady Bulldogs return to state team play (as well as individual play for its four representatives), it will do so against *** other squads.

Last year, with only Sedalia: Sacred Heart having also qualified at least the minimum four individuals needed to create a team total (it had five), Brookfield posted a 2-days total of 910, exactly 100 shots back of the Sedalia Catholic school, but still giving BHS the state runnerup trophy.

Individually, while then-teammate Downey was earning a 10th-place medal with her 200, Clarkson shot a 114-107–221 on the Posse course at the Paradise Pointe Golf Club at Smithville Lake. That put her 49th in the 76-players field.

Sheerman also competed in last year’s state tourney at Smithville.

The then-sophomore fired a 105-108–213 for 36 holes, positioning her 30th in the final individual standings. She figures to be a medal (top 15 individuals) contender this coming week at the southwest Missouri course.