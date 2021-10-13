Lowe’s slam, Bloss blast power Marceline past Brookfield in district diamond debut

As reported to LCL

TRENTON — At a shifted site, due to rain, the marauding Marceline High School softball Lady Tigers "Lowe-red" the boom and the curtain on the 2021 Brookfield Lady Bulldogs Tuesday.

In the Class 2 District 6 tournament action relocated from Unionville to Trenton, due to a too-wet field following Sunday’s and Monday’s rain, the top-seeded MHS girls utilized a grand slam from junior Ella Lowe and Ireland Bloss’ roundtripper to end Brookfield’s season with a 12-2 victory halted after five innings by the 10-runs-lead rule.

With the conquest, the Lady Tigers (22-3-1) advanced to what was originally scheduled – prior to Wednesday’s precipitation – as a Thursday 5 p.m. semifinal duel with Milan. However, if the mid-week rain forced the final two first-round contests slated for Wednesday to be postponed a day, then the semifinals originally due to be played were likely to be reset for the corresponding times Friday. The championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday on the Putnam County High field at Unionville, but that time and site also might require late-week adjusting, too.

Milan reached the semifinals by gaining an exciting 5-4, 14-innings triumph over Gallatin at Trenton Tuesday. The Lady Wildcats got a walk-off homer from star Kady Pauley to end the contest that had been knotted at 4-4 since at least the sixth inning.

Battling on the other side of the tourney bracket were No. 2 seed South Harrison, No. 3 Putnam County, No. 6 Trenton, and No. 7 Hamilton: Penney. The host Lady Midgets entered the tourney hot and might pose the biggest threat to a fourth-straight Marceline district crown.

Tuesday night, lefty-swinging Lowe’s long ball was one of her two hits in the 9-hits MHS offense. Also stroking two safeties were winning right-handed junior pitcher Cassi Rodgers and junior middle infielder Emmy Smithhisler. Sarah Kussman and Addison Huber joined Bloss in having a hit apiece.

The margin of victory was similar to Marceline’s 16-4 verdict at Brookfield in late September, but that one went the full seven innings.

No specifics on Brookfield’s statistics were reported. The Lady Bulldogs, who had upset Salisbury 1-0 on the road in their regular-season finale late the preceding week, ended the season 9-17.