Single Sharp note still makes sweet sound at Cameron

As reported to LCL

CAMERON — Although not able to “harmonize” with her younger sister this day, senior Alexandra “Alex” Sharp of Brookfield High School still was “on key” Tuesday (Oct. 12) in the Cameron Invitational cross country running meet.

The elder Sharp claimed the meet’s varsity girls’ division title with a 5-kilometers elapsed time of 19:32. That was nearly a minute faster than runnerup Jessa Cassity of North Platte (20:28.1).

A. Sharp was the only BHS competitor in varsity-level action Tuesday. Brookfield coach Holly Matzen reports an injury issue precluded freshman phenom Samantha “Sam” Sharp from participating. She did not indicate how long the younger sister would be out of action.

Brookfield did have three high school boys run in the junior-varsity division and a middle school girl participate, as well.

For the Bulldogs, Dakota Reams was second-fastest overall at the JV level, running a 21:10. Luis Morales was fourth in 21:52 and Cooper Clarkson sixth in 23:10.

Middle schooler Clara Hoyt was second in her shorter race in 13:43, Matzen disclosed.

Brookfield’s harriers next are slated to compete in the Thursday, Oct. 21, Richmond Invitational.

Meadville High School also sent three girls and three boys to the Cameron meet and reaped a top-15 finisher from each gender division.

Among the 66 boys in the varsity race, Eagles sophomore Ethan Burnett captured 13th place, finishing the 5K in 19:56.4.

Among the 39 girls, sophomore Korrie Holcer’s 23:50 left her 15th overall.

Also for the Lady Eagles, junior Kendra Meyers was 24th in 25:14 and Annika Slatosch 32nd in 27:17.2, according to official meet results.

Back on the boys’ side, senior Kevin Tsikoyak finished in 22:23.1, placing him 43rd and Colby Herring, a freshman, ran a 26:12.5 to be 60th.