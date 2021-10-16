Marceline to face host Putnam County for district crown Saturday

nullUNIONVILLE — Marceline High School’s softball Lady Tigers will make their bid for another district championship Saturday at 1 p.m., but could have a tough “go” of sustaining their typical run-production pace.

The Lady Tigers (23-3-1), 11-1 vanquishers of Milan’s Lady Wildcats in Thursday’s Class 2 District 6 tournament semifinals, will face the host Lady Midgets of Putnam County for the crown and berth in next Wednesday’s state-tournament quarterfinals. Third-seeded Putnam County sent No. 2 seed South Harrison packing Thursday by a 4-3 margin.

While the Lady Midgets’ seeding and record position them as underdogs on paper, righthanded senior pitcher Claire Tipton has developed into a shutdown-caliber hurler capable of quieting even the loudest, deepest lineup.

Early this month, she threw an 8-innings complete game, allowing only five hits, in a 2-1 triumph that shattered torrid-hitting, Class 3 state-ranked Chillicothe’s 17-games winning streak in Chillicothe. Not only did she hold Chillicothe to five hits and an unearned, first-inning run while striking out 10 and walking only one, but she also ripped a tiebreaking solo home run with one out in the top of the eighth inning.

Marceline has not met Putnam County (22-10) previously this season, despite having played in the mid-September tournament PCHS hosted. The two were in separate “pools” and PCHS did not advance to the 4-teams championship bracket, as MHS did.

The Lady Tigers took a while to get cranking against Milan Thursday, but pulled away in the late going once they did find their stride.

Milan’s Cady Pauley started the scoring with a solo home run in the opening inning, but MHS junior righthander Cassi Rodgers shut the Lady Wildcats out thereafter. She recorded a personal season-high of 11 strikeouts along the way.

Offensively, after leading only 3-1 in the middle innings, Marceline started piling up the hits and runs to put their triumph on ice.

Emmy Smithhisler’s three hits topped the Lady Tigers’ 11-hits offense, which included Gracey Jordan’s home run, Marceline head coach Todd Lowther reports.

Providing a couple of hits each were Sarah Kussman and Jenna Elam. Getting a “knock” apiece were Ella Lowe, Kennedy Edgar, Rodgers and Jordan.

If Marceline captures the District 6 crown, it presumably would host next Wednesday’s state quarterfinal game, facing the District 5 survivor.