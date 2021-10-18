As reported to LCL

Brookfield's Alex Sharp wins again as solo act at Columbia

COLUMBIA — In her senior season’s penultimate cross country running meet this past Saturday, Brookfield High School’s Alexandra “Alex” Sharp earned her third meet title in a row, even as her younger sister Samantha sat out again with an injury.

A. Sharp took the girls’ varsity division individual crown in the Harrisburg-hoste Brian T. Simpson Invitational meet, finishing the 5-kilometer (approximately 3.1 miles) course in Columbia in 19:56. How near to her the runnerup was not reported in the meet information supplied to the LCL.

For A. Sharp, this trip to Columbia went better than the Sept. 25 Gans Creek Classic race contested on state meet course. Running in the varsity “gold” division – the hardest one, according to BHS coach Holly Matzen – while at well less than 100 percent health-wise, she ran a 20:41, placing 81st in a meet in which her sister broke her BHS recordd with an 18:55 that earned “Sam” Sharp 13th place.

For a second meet in succession, A. Sharp was the only varsity runner for BHS.

Her freshman sister “Sam” was held out again with an ankle injury, coach Matzen discloses. Having consistently gotten the better of her multi-times state-champion sister during the first half of the 2021 season, S. Sharp last competed in the Clarence Cannon Conference meet at Centralia Oct. 4.

Brookfield is entered in one more regular-season meet – Thursday’s Richmond Invitational.

The Class 2 district meet in which Brookfield is due to participate will be Saturday, Oct. 30, at St. Joseph.

In last Saturday’s meet at Columbia, BHS had one high school junior-varsity entrant and one middle school participant.

Cooper Clarkson of the Brookfield boys ran the 5K distance in 24:36 to place 12th, according to Matzen.

Middle school Lady Bulldog Clara Hoyt was sixth in her 3K meet, finishing in 13:01.