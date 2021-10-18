Brookfield’s football win streak halted at three

As reported to LCL

BROOKFIELD — With a chance to clinch no worse than a .500 season and the opportunity to do considerably better than that, the Brookfield High School Bulldogs instead had their modest, but noteworthy, 3-games winning streak halted at home last Friday.

The visiting Highland Cougars from remote Ewing overcame Tommy Gunn’s long touchdown run in the middle of the first quarter with the game’s next two touchdowns – plus, importantly, successful 2-points conversions – and the Bulldogs never could quite catch up, falling 24-18 at Burlington Field.

As the opening period clock moved to and under five minutes remaining with the ball at the BHS 35, a jet-sweep fake and handoff up the middle to Gunn, coupled with the highly-effective double-team block by right guard Peyton Armstrong and right tackle Conner Simons, sprung the senior fullback into the secondary. Although multiple Cougars pursued him, the senior running back had just enough speed to keep any of them from catching him until he was just across the HHS goal line.

Gunn would finish the game with 170 rushing yards on 21 carries, BHS head coach Cory Luke reports.

In the third quarter, with Highland up 16-6, Brookfield advanced the ball to just inside the foe’s 30-yard line.

With a play-action fake, quarterback Colton Parn lured the Highland linebackers and safety into “the box,” allowing senior tight end Jase Thurlo to slip upfield undetected until it was too late for the defenders. C. Parn’s pass found Thurlo at about the 10 and he scooted in from there with the 29-yards scoring reception. With a chance to get within two points with a successful 2-points conversion with about 7:50 still on the third quarter clock, the Bulldogs’ attempt missed.

After Highland got a third TD to build a 24-12 cushion and with time dwindling in the latter half of the fourth period, C. Parn and end Gambal Staddie hooked up on a deep “streak” route up the right sideline on a first-and-10 play from the Bulldogs’ 8. Although the junior received eventually was chased down, the pass had produced a 76-yards gain to the HHS 16.

From there, Brookfield (4-4, 3-3 conf.) punched it in to make it a 1-score game again, albeit at 24-18, with still time to get a defensive stop and regain possession with enough time to formulate a tying or lead-grabbing drive, but the Cougars refused to participate in that scenario and closed out the Clarence Cannon Conference conquest.

Statistically for the host Bulldogs, in addition to Gunn’s big ground game, C. Parn got 108 yards and a score out of his three completions in eight passing attempts.

The victorious Cougars had a slight 325-293 advantage in total yardage, coach Luke reports, with both teams rushing and throwing for similar totals).

Brookfield will visit South Shelby (2-6) at Shelbina this Friday in the regular-season and conference finale, seeking to get that fifth triumph which would mean a second-straight non-losing season and enhanced chances for a winning mark in Luke’s first season at the helm.

As for the Class 2 District 7 ratings standings and BHS’ district-playoffs scenario, the Bulldogs currently have the fifth rating among the six teams, but are virtually assured of no worse that the fourth seeding, which would mean a home game in the first round a week from this Friday.

Currently, well behind leader Maryville, are Palmyra in second at 33.39, Macon third at 31.7, Trenton fourth at 30.13, and BHS fifth at 29.05.

However, a Brookfield win this week and Trenton loss – seemingly very possible as it visits South Harrison – would push BHS up into fourth where, if Macon – a near-certain winner against Clark County this week – remains in third, the Bulldogs’ victory over the Tigers would give Brookfield the upgrade to third.

Although the numbers figure to be a long shot, the combination of a Brookfield win and Palmyra loss could let BHS jump up to third behind presumably-victorious Macon. In that case, the Brookfield head-to-head advantage over MHS would mean elevation to the No. 2 seeding and a first-round bye next week in the 6-teams district tournament.

Even with a surprising loss to SSHS’ Cardinals this week, as long as Trenton doesn’t somehow manage to overtake Palmyra (which visits Centralia this week) for third, BHS still would be able to “leapfrog” Trenton into the No. 4 seeding and host’s role in a rematch of their season by virtue of its season-starting 18-12 overtime victory over THS.

As either the No. 2, 3 or 4 seed, Brookfield would play its first postseason game at home.