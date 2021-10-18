Crooked numbers send Marceline softball straight to state

UNIONVILLE — Before the pressure of trailing Putnam County 1-0 in the Class 2 District 6 tournament championship game mounted too much last Saturday, the top-seeded Marceline High School softball Lady Tigers released it with back-to-back big innings that ultimately created a 7-2 triumph.

The diamond Lady Tigers’ latest district crown – sending them to a state-tournament quarterfinal-round game against Clark County at Kahoka today (Wednesday) at 5:30 p.m. – coalesced in the home half of the fourth and fifth innings of last weekend’s duel against the Lady Midgets.

Down a run since the first two PCHS batters stroked basehits and a sacrifice fly followed in the first half-inning, Marceline (24-3-1) struck four times in its fourth and trumped Putnam County’s singleton in the top of the fifth with a 3-spot to earn today’s right to return to the state semifinals and finals at Springfield next week.

In the fourth, cleanup batter Addison Huber battled tough PCHS pitcher Claire Tipton to a full-count before getting a leadoff single to center field.

After a strikeout, first baseman Jenna Elam stepped in and also took Tipton to a full count and beyond, fouling off two 2-strikes pitches before launching the eighth pitch she saw to right-center field for a game-tying triple.

Following a 5-pitches walk to dangerous Ella Lowe, senior left fielder Kennedy Edgar stepped in and, working the count to 3-1, singled to center, plating Elam with the run that put Marceline on top to stay.

The Lady Tigers didn’t stop there, though.

Emmy Smithhisler’s bunt went for a hit, filling the bases for the top of the lineup, where winning pitcher Cassi Rodgers hit a ball to the shortstop that drew an error as Lowe and Edgar scored the third and fourth runs of the inning.

When Putnam County nicked Rodgers for a second run in the fifth, Marceline’s stranding of three runners in the fourth briefly threatened to leave the door of opportunity for a Lady Midgets comeback open.

The Lady Tigers quickly slammed it shut when they got a second chance.

Gracey Jordan started the home fifth with a hit to left and Elam’s drive to center went uncaught for an error, putting two on with no outs.

Following a forceout at third, a walk to Edgar loaded the sacks, but Tipton quickly fanned the next batter to get to the precipice of escape. However, Marceline headed her off at the pass.

Rodgers, having previously walked twice and reached on an error, hit a grounder on which Putnam County’s effort to get a forceout was late as Elam scored. Sarah Kussman then knocked a hit to left-center field that, with two outs, easily plated Lowe and Edgar for a 7-2 advantage.

When she returned to the pitcher’s circle, Rodgers threw a 1-2-3 sixth, but had a wobbly seventh and final inning, walking the bases full. With the potential tying run still only in the on-deck circle, the junior righthander went to a 3-1 count on the Putnam County cleanup batter, freshman Jenna Knowles, but got her to ground the next delivery to Smithhisler at second. Her throw to Elam set off a Marceline mosh-pit celebration on the diamond.

“It was a great team win and the girls were very excited,” MHS coach Todd Lowther commented.

Statistically for MHS, Kussman led with two of the team’s seven hits and the last two runs driven in. Huber, Jordan, Elam, Smithhisler, and Emma Cathey had a hit apiece. Marceline efficiently grouped all seven of its hits into those two scoring innings.

Rodgers held Putnam County to four hits – two each in the first and fifth frames when the Lady Midgets got their single runs. She struck out five and uncharacteristically walked seven.

Marceline will be a prohibitive favorite in today’s state quarterfinal, having ripped Clark County (12-14) 9-2 during the Putnam County Invitational tournament in mid-September.

If MHS prevails, it will advance to the Friday, Oct. 29, 12 noon state semifinal game at the Killian Softball Complex in Springfield. Its opponent then would be either New Bloomfield or Elsberry.