Marceline High gridders L&C champs again

As reported to LCL

HUNTSVILLE — With a less-than-overwhelming, fifth-straight victory overall, the Marceline High School football Tigers secured no worse than a share of another Lewis and Clark Conference crown by fending off upset-minded Westran, 28-12.

MHS can tie down the title outright this Friday when they call on Harrisburg in a clash of 7-1 squads. Harrisburg’s lone defeat came at the hands of L&C neighbor Fayette a couple of weeks ago. Fayette has a league loss, too – to the lone unbeaten in conference play, Marceline.

While 2- or 3-way ties for this year’s Lewis and Clark crown could occur, it’s the Tigers (7-1, 5-0 conf.) with the inside track to sit on the throne alone.

They earned that advantage by fending off Westran’s Hornets with a well-balanced offense that managed to outlast throwing three interceptions.

Sophomore Caleb Stallo had nearly 200 yards from scrimmage – 104 catching passes and 90 on 10 rushes – and found paydirt twice on runs, MHS coach Mark Ross shares.

The other two Marceline touchdowns came on runs by Jace Bixenman and Brendon Catron. Bixenman gained 60 yards on the ground and 21 more on three receptions.

Hunter Nelson ran for 83 yards and caught two Jacob Stallo passes for another 40. J. Stallo was 12 of 20 passing, but with three of the eight misfires landing in Hornet hands.

Defensively, the “Black Rage” featured eight Jack McCauslin tackles – all unassisted, six Ryder Gooch stops (three solo), including a sack, five Nelson tackles – two for losses, five Cayden Davis tackles – four without help, two Brayden King tackles behind the line of scrimmage, and a Jaxon Schmitt sack.

Senior placekicker Drake Stufflebean continues his reliable touchdown conversion work, going four for four.

In addition to the conference outlook, this week’s regular-season finale also is the prelude to the start of the postseason.

The Tigers would seem to have the top seeding in Class 1 District 6 wrapped up with their 49.05 mark, seemingly-safely ahead of Ewing: Highland’s 44.45. Everyone else in the 7-teams district is far back and below .500 on the season.

If MHS’ position holds, as seems nearly certain, it will get the first-round bye in district play which goes along with it and the right to play any district games at Chester Ray Stadium.

That would align it to host the winner of the first-round game between the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds in a couple of weeks. While their final order could change, it’s a near-certainty that game will have Westran facing South Shelby.