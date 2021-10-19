Marceline’s Sheerman third after first round of state girls’ golf tourney

As reported to LCL

nullBOLIVAR, Mo. — Midway through the 2-days, 36-holes Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 1 Girls’ Golf Championships, one Linn County golfer was high among the individual leaders and a team was in the middle of the team standings.

Monday (Oct. 18) at the Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club outside Bolivar, junior Tess Sheerman of Marceline fired the third-best individual round – a 91, slotting her among the last players to tee off in today’s (Tuesday’s) second and final round of 18 holes.

Meanwhile, Brookfield’s four players – Mallory McCabe, Scarlet Polson, Carly Clarkson and Ella Thompson – combined for a sixth-best (out of nine) score of 434, 11 shots back of fifth-place Tarkio and only 13 away from fourth-place East Buchanan, while being eight ahead of seventh-place KC: St. Michael the Archangel. The Lady Bulldogs were 67 strokes in arrears to team leader St. Louis: Villa Duchesne.

The weather for Tuesday’s closing round was expected to be very nice – sunny with temperatures rising from the upper 50s for the earliest tee times to around 60 when Sheerman would resume her quest to capture the state title to the low 70s by early afternoon.

Sheerman, making a return trip to state, opened her second appearance Monday with a birdieless round of eight pars – three in a row on holes 7-9, five bogeys, and five double- or triple-bogeys.

She had a bit of a slow start on the 5,356-yards layout, bogeying the par-4 and par-3 first two holes, then taking a seven on the par-5 third and par-4 fourth.

Matching par on the short fifth hole helped to bolster her confidence, so that, even after taking a triple on the second of the four par-5s, Sheerman closed her first nine with her string of par 4s.

Her back nine would have been quite good – she parred Nos. 11, 13, 14, and 17 and had bogeys on 12, 15 and 16 – except for the first and last holes. A seven on the par-4 10th and an eight on the closing par-5 pushed her total for the round just into the 90s.

Nonetheless, the Lady Tigers 11th grader’s 91 had her only three strokes behind the second-place player from East Buchanan and six back of leader Savannah Thessing of nearby New Covenant Academy of Springfield.

At the same time, a bunch of players were even closer behind the MHS standout – one at 92, another at 93, and three each at 94 and 95 – with one round remaining.

While Sheerman is a solo representative of the Marceline program, Brookfield is involved in the Class 1 team competition as a district champion for a second year in a row.

Allowed only to take its top four scorers at the District 3 tourney on to state, rather than the customary full 5-players roster, in a MSHSAA change this year, BHS got a very fine first round from McCabe and Polson and decent rounds from Clarkson and Thompson.

Managing to par only two holes – the par-4 eighth and par-3 11th, McCabe’s 54-49–103 left her in a 3-ways tie for 25th, but only four strokes away from the top 15. The top 15 individuals earn state-tourney medals and All-State status.

Polson had only one level-par hole Monday – on the par-3 17th – as she posted a steady 53-53–106 that left her tied for 34th individually.

Clarkson, the Lady Bulldogs’ No. 1 performer during the regular season, had something of an “off” day with her 51-60–111 that put her in a tie for 58th among the 82 contestants. The senior had one par in her round – on the par-5 third, but had doubles or higher on seven of the back-nine holes, including running into major trouble on the par-4 13th, on which she posted a 10.

Thompson’s 60-54–114 Monday did not feature any pars or birdies. She did manage to post bogey on four of the holes on the back nine, but had at least doubles on Silo Ridge’s first 10 holes.