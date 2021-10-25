BHS football Bulldogs look to recapture midseason form

Linn County Leader

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

At mid-month, it appeared the Brookfield High School football Bulldogs were trending in a direction which could steer them clear of facing probable Class 2 District 8 title-favorite Maryville until the district finals.

After a disappointing, albeit inconsequential, 28-14 regular-season loss to the Class 1 South Shelby Cardinals near Shelbina last Friday night, the Bulldogs might avoid Maryville altogether, but for an undesired reason.

Due to back-to-back defeats to close out their first regular season under head coach Cory Luke’s guidance, Brookfield’s 3-games winning streak in late September and early October became moot points as the Bulldogs tumbled to the No. 5 final rating in the 6-teams district. Only the fact of their season-starting overtime victory over fourth-rated Trenton salvaged for them the home-field advantage for this Friday’s 7 p.m. district-playoffs opener against those same THS Bulldogs.

“We have to get back to the physical style of football that we played in the middle of the season,” Luke commented for the LCL Monday regarding the outlook needed to find any postseason success, even against a prior victim which also saw a midseason upswing deteriorate in the stretch run of the regular season.

The “prize” for whichever ‘Dogs win out at Burlington Field this week will be a long trip to Maryville for the semifinals round next week. Maryville, meanwhile, will have this week off as both it and second seed Palmyra enjoy byes.

Palmyra ended up falling behind Macon in the final ratings, but – like Brookfield – rode a regular-season victory over the team directly ahead of it to the elevated seeding. Instead, it will be Macon hosting Clark County in the 3-6 meeting this week.

As for the challenge of downing Trenton a second time – THS was drilled 48-8 by South Harrison in its regular-season finale last Friday, Luke says, “It is very apparent that Trenton is a much-improved team since week one. We are going to have to play four quarters of mistake-free football.

“Limit turnovers, stick to our run game, and play Brookfield Bulldog defense!” he says will be the keys to a fifth victory.

Brookfield’s 18-12 triumph over Trenton, also on Burlington Field, in late August saw BHS capitalize on Gavin Rodriguez’s second-period interception in THS territory to set up a 30-yards scoring pass to Jaden Abongo from Colton Parn.

After Trenton tied it at 6-6 on quarterback Coleman Griffin’s 2-yards run after an 8-minutes drive to begin the second half, Brookfield springs fullback Tommy Gunn for a yards touchdown run to reclaim the lead by six with 6-1/2 minutes left.

However, after getting a defensive stop just inside its 30 with just over two minutes to go, Brookfield had a snap get away and Trenton recovered. A long run by Sam Gibson put the ball at the 3 and Griffin scored on the next play to tie the game, but the BHS defense denied the 2-points conversion run attempt, leading to overtime.

On the first OT series, the Bulldogs’ defense held on downs and then scored on a 20-yards run to win it.

The teams combined for six turnovers in the first meeting – four (all interceptions) by Trenton. Brookfield finished with about a 254-186 advantage in total offense.

As for last Friday’s Clarence Cannon Conference loss at South Shelby, Brookfield (4-5, 3-4 conf.) didn’t get at lot of offense generated with a single touchdown and only about 100 yards each on the ground and in the air.

“Played poorly and were ‘out-physicaled,’” Luke commented.

The Bulldogs’ points came on a 12-yards pass to Abongo at the back of the end zone from a scrambling Parn and on a 75-yards kickoff return by Amos Baum.

Parn completed 12 of 22 passes for 115 yards with Abongo having four receptions for 25 yards, Gambal Staddie two for 42 yards, and Tommy Gunn and Kendrell Carter three each. Gunn rushed for 84 yards on 19 carries, coach Luke reports.