Brookfield spikers bow out after second-ever district win

As reported to LCL

After a near-miss in their final home appearance of the regular season Oct. 19, the Brookfield High School volleyball Lady Bulldogs achieved a season highlight a couple of nights later.

Following the 18-25, 25-22, 25-16, 17-25, 14-16 heart-breaking home loss to South Harrison on “Senior Night” a week ago Tuesday, coach Jaclyn Burns’ squad battled its way to its second 2021 victory last Thursday.

In only the program’s second-ever match win in postseason play, the Lady Bulldogs took down Hamilton: Penney 3-1 in the opening round of the Class 2 District 16 tournament at St. Joseph. BHS claimed the match 25-21, 25-18, 20-25, 25-19.

“The girls did an awesome job getting the win!” Burns commented.

“The girls have worked through adversity and really grown as a team. They work hard, pick each other up, and encourage one another. Their communication and team chemistry has improved so much throughout the season!”

That season wrapped up over last weekend when the top-seeded host, St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond, dispatched the blue-and-white in straight games – 25-9, 25-6, 25-9.

Brookfield’s year concluded with a 2-11 match record.

Detailing her squad’s performance in the victory over Hamilton, coach Burns stated, “Consistent serving, coverage, and making smart plays are just a few things that helped to contribute to the win.”

Determination in the face of some adversity also was a factor.

“We have been playing for the last week without our second setter,” the coach reported. “Lily Falconer had a knee injury and Taylor Treat was pulled up from (the junior varsity) to help out Gabbie Gordon at the varsity level.

“Oscarina Jackson, Danielle Jacobs, and Addison Pope have all moved positions in the last week to help us out, as well.”

Only Lani Arnold (middle hitter), Gabbie, and Parker Nickell (outside hitter) remained in their usual positions, Burns said.

Last week’s play began with a Monday varsity loss at Lathrop – 15-25, 11-25, 14-25 – before nearly producing victory No. 2 against South Harrison.

Burns understandably called the 4-matches week “a busy one.”

Against South Harrison, victory came into reach with the strong third game which left BHS’ Lady Bulldogs in front two games to one.

However, South Harrison’s Lady Bulldogs effectively turned that around in game four, leaving the match to be decided by a first-to-15 fifth game.

Fittingly, that last game extended into “overtime” before the Bethany-based visitors won the last two points to prevail in the game and match.

It was the final home appearance for six 2021 Brookfield players, as well as senior manager Marlene Vestergaard, Burns reports.

The 12th graders on the player roster included 4-years participants Tamarah Vanosdoll, Nickell and Arnold, 3-years players Jacobs and Jackson, and first-time member Uzo Chukwu.

“I cannot thank this group of senior girls enough for their dedication, passion and commitment they have show for their team and the sport,” lauded coach Burns.

“Our program is going in the right direction and that is not without with help of this group. Each one has brought something unique to the table and we have become a better team for it.”

In junior-varsity play in the last two regular-season outings, Lathrop prevailed 25-7, 25-8 and South Harrison 25-9, 27-25.

CROSS COUNTRY RUNNING

The Brookfield cross country runners concluded their regular season last week, as well, running in Thursday’s Richmond Invitational meet.

Senior Lady Bulldog Alexandra “Alex” Sharp took second place in the girls’ 5-kilometers race, clocked in 21:38. On the boys’ side, lone entrant Luis Morales finished in 22:33 to place 49th, coach Holly Matzen reports.

On the high school junior-varsity level, Dakota Reams was 23rd in 22:55 and Cooper Clarkson 36th in 25:19.

Brookfield Middle School was represented by Clara Hoyt, who’s 11:00 for the 2.5K run put her 13th, reports Matzen.

Brookfield will send at least A. Sharp to this coming Saturday’s state-qualifying Class 2 District 4 meet at St. Joseph’s Missouri Western State University. If the injured ankle of the senior’s freshman sister Samantha is improved sufficiently, she also projects to run.

Both, if well, would be strong candidates to place in the individual top 30 and advance to the following Saturday’s state meet at Columbia, where they’d be contenders for high finishes, as well.