Marceline wraps up another league football title

As reported to LCL

HARRISBURG — Tack another undisputed Lewis and Clark Conference football title onto the Marceline High School Tigers display banner.

Although not able to shake host Harrisburg’s Bulldogs until the last couple of minutes when running back Hunter Nelson capped a big overall night with a pile-pushing 11-yards touchdown run that again opened a 2-scores gap, the Tigers (8-1, 6-0 conf.) took care of their business in capturing not only their latest L&C crown, but also officially sewed up the top seeding – and important first-round bye – in the Class 1 District 6 ratings with a 30-16 road triumph.

With the squad recently beset by injury and illness bugs, getting this Friday off from game play could be a big factor in getting the Tigers geared up for what they hope will be another long postseason run, head coach Mark Ross affirms.

“We are certainly looking forward to a bye this week and looking to get everyone back and healthy,” the coach commented for the LCL Sunday evening.

Marceline will make its postseason debut a week from this Friday, hosting the survivor of this week’s clash between No. 4 seed Scotland County and No. 5 South Shelby.

On the other side of the District 6 bracket this week, No. 2 seed Ewing: Highland will host Paris and No. 3 Westran of the L&C will host western neighbor/rival Salisbury.

Last Friday’s Marceline victory over Harrisburg was propelled by senior running back/linebacker Nelson’s strong all-around game.

On offense, he ran the ball 19 times for 187 yards and one score and also took a screen pass 42 yards to the end zone.

When Harrisburg had the ball, Nelson got in on a team-most 11 tackles, Ross reports.

“Hunter Nelson was pivotal,” the MHS coach volunteered.

Also having a productive offensive game was fellow senior Jace Bixenman, who rushed for 61 yards and a score on 10 carries while also latching onto five Jacob Stallo passes for 40 yards.

Stallo threw for 129 yards and the score to Nelson on 12-of-19 marksmanship.