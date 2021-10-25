State softball title could be within Marceline’s reach

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

As the Class 2 District 6 champion Marceline High School softball Lady Tigers prepare for their appearance in the 2021 state tournament this weekend, they can do so with confidence they have every right to believe they’re to compete with any of the three foes who’ll be there.

The Lady Tigers (26-3-1) are due to tangle with New Bloomfield’s Lady Wildcats (16-9) in a noon game Friday at the Killian Softball Complex in central Springfield.

With a state-semifinalists field heavy on central and western Missouri representation, MHS and New Bloomfield are to be joined in southwest Missouri by Iberia (20-6) and Creighton: Sherwood (23-8).

“I don't think we need to rely on just one or two players to be successful,” MHS head coach Todd Lowther projects. “We are a team that gets contributions from a lot of girls and that's been the key for our success all season.”

Although Marceline, Iberia and Sherwood were district champs in the COVID-19-inflected 2020 season, none of the four made it to Springfield for the final. Sherwood was derailed in the quarterfinals by Hamilton, which then knocked off Marceline’s surprise conqueror – Monroe City – at Hamilton in the semifinals. At Springfield, Hamilton lost the championship game to Columbia: Father Tolton Regional.

Go back two years, though, and both Marceline and Sherwood were at the Killian complex, although they didn’t meet. MHS’ Lady Tigers fell to Palmyra 9-8 in their semifinal and, the next day, after Marceline had claimed third place on Friday night, Sherwood blanked Palmyra 2-0 for the 2019 crown.

While this year’s Lady Tigers and New Bloomfield have not squared off previously, they have a handful of games against common opponents, with MHS comparing favorably in those results.

Lowther’s league-champion Marceline club owns victories over fellow Lewis and Clark Conference members Salisbury, Fayette, Harrisburg and Schuyler County, while New Bloomfield lost by a run each to Fayette (1-0) and Schuyler County (5-4). MHS topped those two by a combined 20 runs.

The Lady Tigers also bested Salisbury – a 4-2 victim of New Bloomfield’s during district play – 6-1 in their Sept. 16 meeting in Marceline.

Both New Bloomfield and Marceline have a loss dealt to it by Jefferson City: Helias, the Lady Tigers falling 4-1 during the Jefferson City Tournament Sept. 17-18 and the Lady Wildcats dropping an 8-0 game to the Lady Crusaders.

Of the other two semifinalists, Marceline has no common or even once-removed foes with Iberia, but two with Sherwood. Both of them fell to Class 3 state semifinalist Jefferson City: Blair Oaks – Marceline 8-0 in the Jeff City tourney and Sherwood 3-0 – and defeated graduation-shredded Hamilton – both by 10-0 margins.

Of his team’s semifinals foe, Lowther offers, “New Bloomfield is a scrappy team. They have a solid lineup and their pitcher can be good. They are a team that will capitalize if you make mistakes.

“We just need to play our game.”

Of the other two, the coach relates, “Don't know a lot… except Sherwood has a solid pitcher.”

Marceline certainly brings a good vibe into the semifinals after handling Putnam County 7-2 in its district final and getting past Clark County 3-1 at Kahoka in the state quarterfinal last Wednesday.

“The big highlight for us was our defense and pitching,” Lowther says of the Clark County conquest. “We did not make any errors and made some tough plays.”

The Lady Tigers led all the way after No. 3 batter Ireland Bloss rocked a bases-empty home run in the bottom of the first inning.

Jenna Elam’s leadoff infield hit in the second became a second run on a 2-outs error on a ball hit by Emmy Smithhisler. In the third, Sarah Kussman’s leadoff triple to deep right field was cashed in by Bloss’ hit to center.

That was enough for junior righthander Cassi Rodgers, who held the Lady Indians to an earned run on five hits and two walks.

“Cassi threw well and did a good job of moving the ball and keeping their hitters off balance at times,” assessed Lowther.

Marceline’s seven hits in the quarterfinals win included two apiece by cleanup girl Addison Huber and Bloss.

The excellent season the Lady Tigers have produced doesn’t rank as a surprise, but still had to be earned on the field.

“Not really any challenges. Sometimes the tough part was who to put in or not put in the lineup,” the coach admits.

The bedrock has been the as-projected strong 1-2 pitching combination of Rodgers and Bloss.

“I felt it started with Cassi and how well she would pitch. She has been solid all year and Ireland gave us good innings, too,” Lowther reflects for the LCL.

They have been supported by very reliable defense, as well, he notes.

When at bat, Marceline presents a formidable gauntlet for opposing hurlers and fielders, combining power, speed and depth.

“Our lineup is deep and I felt that would be a strength for our team,” affirms the Lady Tigers’ coach. “We have a lot of power and the home run has been a big positive for us.”

A key for getting to the next level after last year’s unexpected ouster by Monroe City, Lowther muses, was deepening the lineup, particularly improving the power component.

“(Junior ‘flex’ player) Ella Lowe has been a huge part of our lineup,” he shares. “She's hit for a high average and a lot of power.

“Also, getting Jenna Elam back at first has solidified our infield defense.”