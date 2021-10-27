Ten from county teams on coaches' Class 2 all-District 6 softball squads

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

Eight members of the state-finalist Marceline High School Lady Tigers and two Brookfield Lady Bulldogs were among the players selected by coaches’ vote to the Class 2 District 6 all-district high school softball team, MHS coach Todd Lowther has shared.

Chosen to the squads honored by the state’s fastpitch softball coaches association for the 2021 season were MHS pitcher/infielder Cassi Rodgers, catcher Gracey Jordan, pitcher/infielder Ireland Bloss, infielders Jenna Elam and Emmy Smithhisler, outfielder Sarah Kussman, and “at-large/utility” player Ella Lowe.

Recognized from BHS were pitcher Paris Amer and catcher Kayedence Almond.

All were on the first team at their positions except for Amer, Smithhisler and Elam.

Players from the schools involved in the recent District 6 tournament were eligible for consideration in the balloting of those teams’ head coaches. The players were assessed on their season-long performances, not only their district-tournament play.

Marceline, which – weather and field conditions permitting – played at least its state-tournament semifinal game at Springfield Friday and – if it won that – was involved in today’s (Saturday’s) championship contest, understandably had most of its most-regular starting lineup members chosen for either first- or second-team all-District 6 status after rolling to a 25-3-1 record through the end of the district tourney.

The pitching/shortstop tandem of Rodgers and Bloss could have swapped at the positions to which they were named and been justifiably selected. Through the regular season, they mostly alternated between those posts, game to game, although Rodgers generally drew the toughest foes in her hurling assignments.

Statistically, coach Lowther reports, through the state quarterfinals, the junior righthander had an 18-2 won-lost record in 125 innings pitched. She possessed a 1.84 earned-run average, having struck out 110 and walked 34. She had surrendered only 97 hits in those 125 innings.

Offensively, Rodgers headed to the state semifinals with a .404 batting average and team-high 44 hits.

Bloss was batting .344 with six home runs – tied for most on the squad with Ella Lowe.

Third baseman and cleanup batter Huber led MHS in runs batted in with 34 while owning a .444 batting average and lofty .722 slugging rate. Her 40 hits trailed only No. 3 batter Rodgers.

Jordan stood third in hits with 38, while her .452 batting average trailed only Lowe. She had hammered four home runs while teaming with Rodgers and Bloss as the critical pitching-catcher tandem.

Lowe, serving mostly as the high school softball equivalent of the designated hitter, owned a regulars-best .471 batting average and monster .871 slugging rate to go with her home runs total. Her .532 on-base percentage also paced the Lady Tigers.

First baseman Elam was hitting .345 with a strong 28 RBI.

Kussman carried a .412 batting average to Springfield for this weekend’s season-ending play. She was tied with Huber at 40 hits and, from her leadoff perch, had scored a team-most 33 runs.

Smithhisler batted .402 through the state-quarterfinal victory over Clark County with an impressive 23 RBI from her spot low in the lineup.

Of the eight Lady Tigers cited, Jordan, Kussman and Elam are seniors, Bloss a sophomore, and the other four juniors.

No details on performances of Brookfield’s senior Almond and junior Amer during the Lady Bulldogs’ 6-17 season were reported prior to this article’s submission.