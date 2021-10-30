Dramatic Finish Puts Marceline in Softball State-Title Game Saturday

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With a helping hand from their opponent, at the last moment of their Class 2 state-tournament duel Friday night, the Marceline High School softball Lady Tigers rewarded their head coach’s faith in their ability to swing the bat effectively.

As a result, they’ll play for their first-ever state championship Saturday afternoon at 2:30.

Having seen New Bloomfield’s Lady Wildcats, through a confident defensive strategy decision by MHS head coach Todd Lowther, seize on the only error MHS made to snap a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Lady Tigers (27-3-1) made New Bloomfield pay heavily to two miscues during a 7-runs top of the seventh inning that turned a 4-3 deficit and looming defeat into an ecstatic – for the Lady Tigers and their fans – 10-4 state-tourney semifinals triumph late Friday night.

A mishandled throw on Ella Lowe’s seventh-starting tap in front of home plate was followed by Emma Cathey’s line drive hit to center field that turned into a score-tying double when the charging NBHS center fielder’s diving-catch try came up empty and the ball skipped all the way to the center field fence, letting Lowe gallop home.

Emmy Smithhisler followed with a bouncing single into center field on which a late-breaking Cathey, who’d waited to make sure the pitcher would not field the bouncer, drew a throw to third from the center fielder. The unsuccessful peg let Smithhisler take second, further fueling Marceline’s momentum.

Winning pitcher Cassi “CJ” Rodgers then reached, loading the bases, when her routine popup was dropped for the second Lady Wildcats error of the inning.

With the New Bloomfield infield defense played in, hoping to get at least a forceout at home plate on a ground ball to keep things at 4-4, Lady Tigers senior center fielder and No. 2 batter Sarah Kussman ripped a line drive that the shortstop’s dive to her backhand side could only get a piece of. As the ball rolled toward the left field line, Cathey scored the go-ahead run and Smithhisler followed her around from second, making it 6-4, MHS.

After 4-pitches walk to No. 3 batter Ireland Bloss reloaded the bases, a popup to shallow center field put the first out of the inning on the scoreboard. If not for the two prior errors, that would have ended the inning with the game anywhere from being a 5-4 MHS lead to tied to being over, depending on whether the Lady Wildcats shortstop could have retired Kussman had the fielder been at her normal depth.

However, the reality was Marceline, in front by two, still had the foe under intense pressure. One pitch later, another Lady Tigers senior – ball-of-energy catcher Gracey Jordan – blew the lid off the game.

An inning earlier, with Addison Huber on first base after a single off the shortstop’s glove, Jordan had squared up a pitch and launched it high and deep over the temporary fence on the Springfield: Central High field 200 feet away, but well wide of the left-field line, for a long, loud strike. She ended up fanning in that at-bat.

This time, the right-handed hitter again barreled a pitch, but with better timing. Jordan sent a high line drive to straightway left field that refused to land until it had zipped over the barrier for a game-shattering grand slam. When the track-and-field standout sprinter sped around the bases, rather than loping, as the large contingent Marceline fans erupted in unrestrained joy, what minutes earlier had been a 1-run MHS deficit now was a 10-4 Lady Tigers lead.

That easily was enough for the Lewis and Clark Conference champions – state-semifinals losers two years earlier – to punch their ticket to this season’s Class 2 title game against 24-6 Creighton: Sherwood, which already had posted a 2-0 win over Iberia at a different site.

Although New Bloomfield nicked Rodgers for a pair of singles in the bottom of the seventh, a called third strike for the game’s final out stranded them and ignited a massive Marceline celebration.

Prior to the Lady Tigers’ last-inning detonation, the game had bounced back and forth.

After Marceline went down in order in the top of the first inning, Rodgers had difficulty getting an effective grip on the wet, chilled-harder softball with her cold fingers, Lowther shared after the game.

As a result, the MHS ace walked four of the first six New Bloomfield batters and allowed a run-scoring infield single to another. When the fourth walk was issued, it forced home a second Lady Wildcats run.

In danger of plummeting into a giant chasm before it got a second chance to bat, Marceline and its hurler stabilized.

Rodgers fielded a comebacker from the next batter, but her deliberate pace in throwing home to Jordan for a forceout made the catcher’s hard peg to first base just too late to complete a double play. However, Rodgers posted her second strikeout of the inning against the next NBHS batter, keeping things relatively close.

Huber’s leadoff walk in the top of the second, a wild pitch, and Lowe’s laser double over the right fielder’s head with two outs got Marceline on the board, cutting New Bloomfield’s lead to 2-1.

With Rodgers settled in – she retired 10 of the next 11 batters after the run-scoring walk in the first inning, the Lady Tigers took their first lead with two runs in the fourth.

Bloss’ line-drive single to center leading off the frame looked like it might be wasted when the New Bloomfield right fielder made caught Huber’s opposite-way fly and Jordan flied out to right also.

However, Jenna Elam injected new life into the inning with a hit through the center of the artificial-turf diamond to put Bloss in scoring position. More juice flowed through the MHS dugout when a high pitch went off the catcher’s glove and to the backstop, letting both runners advance.

Lowe then pulled another ball into right, but this time more down the line and not as deep. That forced the New Bloomfield right fielder to try to make a running catch and she couldn’t secure the ball. Running on contact with two outs, both MHS baserunners scored easily on what officially was scored an error and, midway through the 7-innings game, Marceline had its first lead, 3-2.

It didn’t last long, though.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, with Rodgers seemingly cruising along after her rocky start, NBHS No. 9 batter Cameron Herron climbed all over the first pitch she saw and deposited it well over the left-center field fence, quickly knotting the score, 3-3, after four.

When Marceline made a 2-bases error to begin the New Bloomfield fifth, the potential for a game-changing big inning loomed. However, just as suddenly, Rodgers singlehandedly seemed to defuse the situation.

Spearing a bouncer to the third-base side of the pitcher’s circle, the MHS pitcher smoothly turned to look where the runner at second might be. Spying her about 15-20 feet off the bag toward third, Rodgers cocked her arm as if to make a throw to second, prompting the runner to make another step or two toward third.

Not making the throw, the MHS hurler coolly and smartly started trotting right at the baserunner midway between second and third. Her momentum allowed her to overtake the runner and tag her as she tried to return to second.

Momentarily in a calmer 1-out, runner-at-first situation, Rodgers surrendered an opposite-field hit to right field that sent the baserunner to third. An uncontested steal of second then put the heat on Marceline on a cool night.

With the score even at 3-3 and his offense down to its last six outs, Lowther went against the grain by having his infielders stay at their normal positioning depth, rather than coming inside the basepaths. He told the LCL afterward he felt the speed of the runner at third made getting a non-force out at home plate on even a hard-hit grounder dicey, so he played to try to prevent a big inning in hopes of the MHS hitters getting something done in the sixth or seventh, even if behind by a run.

That’s exactly how things played out.

The next NBHS batter hit a moderate-speed grounder to Smithhisler at second that, had she been in, would not have guaranteed cutting down the lead runner racing home. Instead, the MHS fielder got the routine out at first base even a New Bloomfield regained the lead at 4-3.

When the Lady Wildcats’ defense betrayed them and the Marceline bats came to life in the seventh, the 1-run margin quickly disappeared, eventually replaced with a massive Marceline margin that carried it into Saturday’s title game on the stadium field at the nearby Killian Softball Complex.

Statistically Friday, Marceline finished with a 8-5 hits advantage. The only player for either side with more than one hit was the three delivered in four at-bats by NBHS catcher and cleanup batter Brooke Talbot.

Just as critically as the hits totals, MHS committed only one error to New Bloomfield’s three charged miscues. Three other makeable defensive plays – two on foul popups – were not ruled errors. That number also does not include the ill-fated catch attempt by the charging, diving NBHS center fielder on Cathey’s ball in the seventh.

Rodgers, after walking four in the first inning, ended the game with only five, one less than her strikeouts total.