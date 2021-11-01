Brookfield’s late-season slump leaves 4-6 final grid record

As reported to LCL

BROOKFIELD — The hope that playing at home against a similar opponent it had defeated in the season opener would be a winning combination that got the Brookfield High School football Bulldogs pointed back in a positive direction largely disappeared early in the second quarter of last Friday’s clash with Trenton.

THS’ Bulldogs scored three touchdowns in a span of less than five minutes at the outset of the second stanza and BHS’ Bulldogs never recovered, falling 28-6.

Its only touchdown coming on Amos Baum’s long kickoff return that offset the touchdown which put Trenton up 16-0, Brookfield bowed out for 2021 with a 4-6 record.

That’s a mark which, in Cory Luke’s first year as head coach and with significant graduation departures from the 5-5 club of the preceding season, probably would have been looked at relatively-favorably prior to the season.

However, the sudden, unexpected midseason sequence of consecutive Clarence Cannon Conference wins over well-regarded Macon and then-unbeaten Monroe City, along with a followup blowout of Clark County on the road in week seven of the regular season both lifted the blue-and-white’s overall record to 4-3 and escalated projections for what the season could bring.

However, a narrow home loss to Ewing: Highland in a toss-up game the next week and a disappointing road loss at South Shelby shattered those perhaps-prematurely revised, upgraded dreams.

The finale got away from Luke’s club in a hurry once the second stanza started.

Having been trapped in their end zone for a first-period safety, the BHS Bulldogs were on their heels with Trenton’s offense driving and deep in blue-and-white territory as the teams swapped ends of the field between quarters.

The Brookfield defense was unable to utilize the brief break to discover a way to stop the THS trek.

Within the first minute of quarter No. 2, the visitors’ quarterback, Coleman Griffin cracked into the BHS end zone from three yards out and running back Sam Gibson tacked on a conversion run to make it a 2-scores game, 10-0.

A play or two into the subsequent Brookfield possession, an errant pass sailed right into the hands of Trenton’s Gabe Nowak, whose runback was halted at the BHS 35.

A couple of snaps later, Nowak got free and scored on a 27-yards run, leaving the home team facing a 16-0 deficit with 9:56 on the second-quarter clock.

That margin shrank quickly when BHS junior Amos Baum collected the kickoff and took it the distance. A run to try to pull Brookfield within one score at 16-8 was stopped short, but there was fresh enthusiasm among the home crowd.

It also didn’t last long.

As Brookfield kicked off following Baum’s TD, Nowak gathered it in and found an alley to Burlington Field’s west sideline. Racing up it, he got all the way to the BHS 15 before freshman Kendrell Carter chased him down.

That effort proved futile, however, as, at the 6:59 mark of the second period, Gibson went in from the 1 for the third THS TD in less than five minutes and a 22-6 gap.

Brookfield tried to cut into that before intermission, but a long dive to inside the opponent’s 30 was thwarted by a lost fumble.

In the third period, what would have been about an 80-yards touchdown pass by Brookfield didn’t count because scrambling quarterback Colton Parn had strayed beyond the line of scrimmage before throwing.

That effectively was the home team’s last gasp.

After a scoreless third segment, Trenton completed a drive with a 3-yards Gibson run just over a minute into the fourth, completed the scoring.

Unfortunately, the game’s remaining time was marred by multiple personal-foul penalties as tempers flared a bit.

When the final whistle blew, Trenton (5-5) was headed on to Maryville for this Friday’s Class 2 District 8 semifinal and Brookfield was headed on to winter sports.