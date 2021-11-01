Brookfield’s Sharps advance to state running meet

Former champ Alex, frosh Sam to compete at Columbia at noon Saturday

As reported to LCL
Sisters Alex (left) and Sam Sharp of the Brookfield High School cross country running program will represent BHS in this coming Saturday's Class 2 state meet at Columbia after finishing third and 17th, respectively, in last Saturday's district meet at St. Joseph. Alex Sharp, now a senior, won the state title as s sophomore and took third last year. Sam is a freshman this fall.

ST. JOSEPH — Brookfield High School senior star Alexandra “Alex” Sharp hopes to have a final appointment with cross country running destiny fittingly at high noon this Saturday.

The Class 2 state champion as a sophomore and third-place finisher a year ago, she and her freshman sister Samantha will be at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course, just southeast of Columbia, to chase state glory in the 2021 Class 2 state championship meet.

The sisters earned the chance to run with and compete against each other in the state-level setting by handily posting the necessary top-30 finishes at the District 4 meet on the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph this past Saturday.

“Alex” Sharp was clocked in 21:04.5 for the 5-kilometers distance across the hilly venue, placing third behind strong runners from West Platte and North Platte high schools. The winner from West Platte covered the ground in 19:50.7 and the NPHS runnerup ran a 20:25.

Not pushing herself much, since the only charge of the district meet was top-30 placement, not a particular lower time or higher place, A. Sharp was almost two minutes off her 2019 state-winning time of 19:07.

While she has her eyes on another top prize, her younger sister - returning to competition after missing several late-season meets with a lower-leg injury – was able to complete the district race with plenty of time and place-finish cushion to assure accompanying her sibling to Columbia this week.

“Sam” Sharp was timed in 22:38.7, leaving her 17th in the individual standings. She was about 50 seconds ahead of the first non-state-advancer.

If, with another week of healing on the injury, she’s able to ratchet her time down farther and approach her early-season form, when she consistently finished ahead of her more-accomplished big sister, she could contend for a state-meet medal Saturday. The top 25 finishers get a medal.

The sisters were the only district entrants Brookfield had this year.