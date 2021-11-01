Brookfield’s Sharps advance to state running meet

As reported to LCL

ST. JOSEPH — Brookfield High School senior star Alexandra “Alex” Sharp hopes to have a final appointment with cross country running destiny fittingly at high noon this Saturday.

The Class 2 state champion as a sophomore and third-place finisher a year ago, she and her freshman sister Samantha will be at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course, just southeast of Columbia, to chase state glory in the 2021 Class 2 state championship meet.

The sisters earned the chance to run with and compete against each other in the state-level setting by handily posting the necessary top-30 finishes at the District 4 meet on the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph this past Saturday.

“Alex” Sharp was clocked in 21:04.5 for the 5-kilometers distance across the hilly venue, placing third behind strong runners from West Platte and North Platte high schools. The winner from West Platte covered the ground in 19:50.7 and the NPHS runnerup ran a 20:25.

Not pushing herself much, since the only charge of the district meet was top-30 placement, not a particular lower time or higher place, A. Sharp was almost two minutes off her 2019 state-winning time of 19:07.

While she has her eyes on another top prize, her younger sister - returning to competition after missing several late-season meets with a lower-leg injury – was able to complete the district race with plenty of time and place-finish cushion to assure accompanying her sibling to Columbia this week.

“Sam” Sharp was timed in 22:38.7, leaving her 17th in the individual standings. She was about 50 seconds ahead of the first non-state-advancer.

If, with another week of healing on the injury, she’s able to ratchet her time down farther and approach her early-season form, when she consistently finished ahead of her more-accomplished big sister, she could contend for a state-meet medal Saturday. The top 25 finishers get a medal.

The sisters were the only district entrants Brookfield had this year.