Last at-bat magic lifts Marceline to Class 2 softball state crown

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

SPRINGFIELD — Given the stakes and circumstances, it scarcely could have been more dramatic. That Marceline High School’s softball Lady Tigers did it twice in less than 24 hours under the greatest of pressure they could encounter made it all the more incredible. But it was true. Oh, so true.

An afternoon following their dramatic 7-runs seventh-inning rally – capped by a grand slam home run – salvaged a 10-4 triumph over New Bloomfield in Missouri’s Class 2 state-tournament semifinals, Marceline proved it’s really true – chicks dig the long ball – by cracking its second and third home runs of the game to bust a 1-1 final-inning tie with Creighton: Sherwood and capture the MHS program’s first-ever diamond diadem – the 2021 state championship.

Asked by the LCL shortly after the formal presentation of the title trophy on the Killian Softball Complex stadium field where the Missouri State University Lady Bears play, Marceline head coach Todd Lowther saw a connection between the winning final inning in the championship game and the big finish the evening before.

“I think so,” he concurred. “It’s been that way all year. We don’t quit. We’ll battle for seven innings.”

With Sherwood’s Lady Marksmen unable to get more than one run out of a huge first-inning chance and nothing thereafter off junior winning pitcher Cassi “CJ” Rodgers, Lady Tigers sophomore shortstop Ireland Bloss confidently strode to the batter’s box with one out in Saturday’s top of the seventh inning know she’d rocketed the first pitch from Sherwood pitcher Kennedy Diggs over the center field to tie the game at 1-1 in her preceding at-bat in the fourth.

“She was trying to get ahead of me early in the count,” the Marceline standout said of needing to be ready and aggressive as she stepped in again.

“In the on-deck circle, I was trying to get her timed up and felt like I did.”

Indeed.

While ready to cut her bat loose as Diggs dealt the first pitch to her in the seventh, Bloss coolly let it pass by as it missed the strike zone.

The next pitch didn’t miss the strike zone. Not Bloss’ bat either.

Once again taking the ball right back through the middle, the Lady Tiger once again struck it with just enough launch angle to keep it elevated while the solid contact provided length. Whereas her fourth-inning bomb had gone a bit to the left side of straightaway center, this one angled slightly to the right side and kept going until it also had cleared the fence 200 feet away to put her team on top, 2-1.

With the Sherwood hurler perhaps equal parts rattled and disheartened by the instantaneous turnabout, the Lady Tigers went for the jugular.

Cleanup batter Addison Huber pulled a hard single into the left field and, only a few pitches later, senior catcher Gracey Jordan – stricken by back spasms early in the game, but refusing to let them force her from the game – also ripped a shot to left. Hers had height, though, and sailed back and over the fence, as well, for a sudden 4-1 MHS advantage.

“I thought we had good swings there and took advantage of maybe some pitches that weren’t located where they wanted,” Lowther reflected.

While it now had a 3-runs lead, Marceline wasn’t quite home free.

Sherwood – located at the small community of Creighton, about halfway between Harrisonville and Clinton – had managed only two baserunners off Rodgers and the Marceline defense since netting a run from three walks and an error in the bottom of the first inning.

However, in do-or-die time, it received back-to-back, 1-out singles from its Nos 8 and 9 batters in the seventh, bringing the top of its lineup to bat representing the potential tying run.

Rodgers, having withstood major struggles in the first inning of both games at Springfield over the weekend, refused to wilt.

She induced a soft bouncer to Emmy Smithhisler at second base for the second out as both runners insignificantly moved up a base.

Facing Lady Marksmen pitcher Diggs, the Marceline junior hurler got ahead on the count and whipped a swinging third strike past her to end the game and start the championship celebration.

The crown is the third for a team in the school’s history, joining the 1986 football Tigers and 2005 girls’ track and field squad.

Asked by the LCL to speak on behalf of the team’s six seniors – all of whom played in the game and who’d been part of four state-tournament qualifiers, including the 2019 third-place finishers, first baseman Jenna Elam said, “We just knew we had to work together, work as a team, which we’re really good at. We’ve got a good lineup – up and down (the batting order), so, if we all just played to our best ability, we knew we could get here.”

A season ago, due to a knee injury which cost her her junior season, Elam – a starter on that 2019 team that went to the “final four” – had only been able to watch helplessly as the team anticipated to be headed back to Springfield was upset at home in the quarterfinals by Monroe City.

She and her classmates were determined not to swallow that bitter pill again.

“Going to state sophomore year definitely opened us up to a lot of different (possibilities). Our senior class has a lot of talent and so do the grades below us,” she stated.

Lowther said he clearly sensed a season-long carryover from the 2020 shortfall.

“I think the (quarterfinal upset) last year was a real motivator,” he commented.

“The way we ended our season last year really got us motivated going into this year. It started from the first day of practice all the way through.”

He said he had very little to do with stoking that fire of desire.

“The credit goes to all these girls for all of their hard work and dedication,” he lauded.

Fighting the odds, Marceline’s title triumph not only featured a finish that was significantly similar to its big-finish semifinal victory over New Bloomfield the night before – a game Jordan also closed the scoring in with a home run, but also a highly-comparable start.

“Yeah, pretty similar,” coach Lowther agreed. “We struggled early, but we battled and we started getting better swings late.”

In the semifinals, albeit in much-poorer wet and chilly conditions Friday night, Rodgers surrendered four walks and a hit in the first inning, but held the damage to only two runs, setting the stage for her team’s later rallies.

Against Sherwood Saturday, three bases on balls and an error put MHS behind, but once more still on close terms.

“During that first inning, I was like, ‘I’ve just got to keep my head on,’” Rodgers shared her thoughts with the LCL. “Once I got done with that first inning, I thought, ‘It can only go up from here.’”

“The big thing was getting out of that first inning,” Lowther reflected. “They had the bases loaded and nobody out and we got out with only one (run allowed). That was huge, I thought. That was kind of a little momentum-changer back to us.”

“… Once (Rodgers) calmed down, she pitched really good. Kept us in the game and finally we came through with a couple of good at-bats.”

Of her success in allowing only two baserunners from the second through the sixth, giving the offense a chance to counterpunch, Rodgers said of her approach in the 4-hitter, “I was trying to throw it more outside, because they were very much ‘pull’ hitters.”

Statistically, Marceline had only six hits, but three left the yard. Bloss’ 2-outs home run in the fourth represented the lone MHS baserunner through the first five innings.

However, when the chips were down in the seventh, the Lady Tigers tripled their hits total from two to six and, with two big swings, snatched the spoils.