Brookfield's Sharps chase state cross country running medals today

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

COLUMBIA — Two Brookfield High School distance-running standouts – one the 2019 individual champion – will chase state medals at midday today in Missouri’s Class 2 girls’ cross country running state-championship meet at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course.

Sisters Alexandra “Alex” and Samantha “Sam” Sharp will be part of the field of approximately 120 runners who will run up and down hills and around corners for five kilometers (approximately 3.11 miles) in what (at mid-week) looked to be nearly-prime conditions – milder than earlier in the week, but not too warm or humid as temperatures were expected to be in the low 60s at their race time.

Senior “Sam” Sharp hopes to have a final appointment with cross country running destiny in the “high noon” race.

She was Class 2 state champion as a sophomore and third-place finisher a year ago after leading the first half of the race..

Her younger sister Samantha, a freshman, will be on the course, just southeast of Columbia, as a high school state-meet competitor for the first time.

The runners from BHS earned the chance to run with and compete against each other in the state-level setting by handily posting the necessary top-30 finishes at the District 4 meet on the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph last Saturday.

“Alex” Sharp was clocked in 21:04.5 for the 5-kilometers distance across the hilly venue, placing third behind strong runners from West Platte and North Platte high schools. The winner from West Platte covered the ground in 19:50.7 and the NPHS runnerup ran a 20:25.

Not pushing herself much, since the only charge of the district meet was top-30 placement, not a particular lower time or higher place, the multiple-times track-and-field distance-running state champ was almost two minutes off her 2019 state-winning time of 19:07.

While “Alex” has her eyes on another top prize after coasting through the qualifying process at district last weekend, “Sam” missed several late-season meets with a lower-leg injury before taking 17th place in the district race with plenty of time and place-finish cushion to spare, in terms of advancing to state.

“Sam” Sharp was timed in 22:38.7, leaving her 17th in the individual standings. She was about 50 seconds ahead of the first non-state-advancer.

If, with another week of healing on the injury, she’s able to ratchet her time down farther and approach her early-season form, when she consistently finished ahead of her more-accomplished big sister, she could contend for a state-meet medal Saturday. The top 25 finishers get a medal.

The sisters are the only state entrants Brookfield has this year.