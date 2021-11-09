Bishop Hogan basketball teams champs at Jamesport tourney

Linn County Leader

Both the Bishop Hogan Memorial School Lady Eagles and Eagles seventh- and eighth-grade basketball teams from Chillicothe took first place last Saturday in the Tri-County School junior-high basketball tournament played at the Jamesport school that week. The BHMS girls’ coach this season is Lendy Donoho. The boys’ coaches are Ryan Cranmer and Kevin Goad. Members of the respective teams, as seen in the photos, are: (Lady Eagles, from left) Front – Hope Donoho, Dawson Baxter, Beau Graves, Abby Marshall; Back – Coach Donoho, Carman Woodworth, Lyla Beetsma, Ava Leamer, and Sadie Bonderer. (Eagles, from left) Front – Tristan Hughes, Jaydin Kohl, Isaac Bailey, Maksim Dickerson, Elijah Constant; Back – Harry Goad, Coach Goad, Brenten Ralls, Howie Donoho, Jack Marshall, Oliver Perry, Noah Rinehart, Sam Wire, and Coach Cranmer. ( PHOTOS SUPPLIED )