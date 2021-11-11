County hardwoods hopping as new prep hoops season nears

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

Leather is swishing the nets (and sometimes clanking off the iron) and bouncing off Linn County schools' hardwoods these days with the start of the 2021-22 high school basketball season galloping toward its starting line.

As this edition of the LCL comes on Nov. 10, the first competition involving one of the county's schools or close-by neighbors is only nine nights away, according to schedules posted by the schools on the Missouri State High School Activities Association website.

Friday, Nov. 19, is slated to find the Brookfield boys and girls hosting non-conference foe Fayette in a varsity doubleheader tipping off with girls' play at 6 p.m.

Before that, next Tuesday, BHS' teams will participate in a 3-schools scrimmages "jamboree" at Chillicothe.. Trenton also will be involved in both the girls' and boys' test runs.

With Marceline still knee deep in football, its boys' season could overlap with it by a week, depending on whether the grid Tigers make it to the Show-Me Bowl at Columbia Saturday, Dec. 4.

If not, the Tigers and Lady Tigers are looking at opening their hoops competition that week (Nov. 29-Dec. 4) in the venerable Glasgow Invitational tournament.

MHS' first scheduled home basketball action isn't slated to happen until Dec. 10 when Green City pays a call.

If the football team – perish the thought – is defeated by Ewing: Highland in this Friday's district-championship game, the Marceline basketball teams are slated to be involved in a scrimmages "jamboree" at Macon next Monday. If the football team still is active, presumably those boys' basketball prospects not involved with the pigskin program will fill the bill at Macon, along with the full Lady Tigers' squad.

On the Class 1 level, Meadville's projected potent Lady Eagles and recalibrated Eagles – both district champions a season ago – are signed up to debut against Glasgow again. The Saturday, Nov. 20, tilt again will occur on the neutral floor at Salisbury High School, commencing with noon girls' action.

MHS' first home games are to be their Tri-County Conference openers against Atlanta o Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Linn County R-1 will wait patiently until the following week, commencing its new season two days before Thanksgiving with a trip north to Galt to face Grundy County/Newtown-Harris in a twinbill that tips off with distaff action at 6 p.m.

The Mustangs and Lady Mustangs will start home and TCC play on Dec. 7, as well. Brashear will pay the visit.

Just beyond the county's southern border at Mendon, Northwestern also is slated for a Nov. 22 road debut at Atlanta – a 6 p.m. start, as well. It then will host its own long-running, early-season tournament Nov. 29-Dec. 4, with both Linn County R-1 and Meadville among the participants.