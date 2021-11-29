Brookfield HS basketball girls had near-miss in debut

As reported to LCL

BROOKFIELD — There’s an old saying, “When it rains, it pours,” describing how already-difficult situations often seem to get compounded.

The Brookfield High School basketball Lady Bulldogs and head coach Ronnie Sharp certainly understand that.

Following an offseason in which the team’s would-be returning top player – junior Ella Daugherity – re-damaged a knee she hurt in last season’s district-championship game and was lost for the 2021-22 season, another would-be returnee encountered health problems in a fall sport which prompted her to bypass basketball this winter, and an incoming freshman who likely would have seen extensive playing time broke a leg during her fall sport and is out for the basketball campaign, too, the Lady Bulldogs lost another starter to injury during the Nov. 22 season opener against Westran and dealt with deep foul trouble at the guard position for about three-fourths of what ended as a last-seconds, 43-42 loss.

“At the end of the game, I had four freshmen in the game because two starting guards had fouled out and my main post (player), Madilynn Lumsden, was out because of a recurring shoulder injury,” Sharp shared.

“So, up by one with three starters on the bench, four freshmen in the game, and no timeouts left, (it was) not what we would like to have happening during this crucial point in the game.”

Capitalizing on the strapped BHS lineup, Westran guard Dylan Perry, who already had 25 points, including 12-of-14 free-throw shooting, made the last shot with only a couple seconds left to win the game.

“While the way it ended was certainly very disappointing, the lessons learned should be priceless as the season progresses and these young players' high school careers continue,” the Brookfield coach stated.

In addition to the health-related roster absences, Brookfield ran afoul of foul trouble early in the game, Sharp reported.

Two of the team’s three starting guards, including point guard Maddie Wilbeck, had to sit the bench with foul trouble, beginning in the second quarter, he noted. Eventually both of those guards fouled out.

Additionally, making only 14 of 28 free throws and too many point-blank (field goal) misses also came back to haunt BHS, the coach detailed.

Scoring-wise in the opener, Brookfield was led by freshman Jerzi Fields’ 12 points. Before fouling out, Wilbeck provided eight and Lumsden had seven in the first half before being forced from the action by her injury. Perry’s 27 was the game-leading total.

The Lady Bulldogs followed that heartbreaking loss with a 37-10 home-opening defeat at the hands of Putnam County Tuesday, Nov. 23. No details from the game were shared by the coach.

The BHS girls opened play in the fourth-annual Tri-Rivers Classic tournament at Schuyler County High School Monday, facing Scotland County. They’ll play again tonight at 6 o’clock in the semifinals – in the high school gym if they upset Scotland and in the middle school gym (probably in a rematch with Putnam County) if they lost Monday.

The Brookfield girls definitely will have a third game in the tourney on Saturday.

Brookfield’s boys also dropped their season debut at Huntsville, falling to Westran 62-41.

No specifics on that game nor any score/result or information on the Nov. 23 home game against Putnam County had been reported as this edition’s story-filing deadline arrived on Monday.

As for the ’Dogs’ slate in this week’s tournament involving the former members of the now-defunct Tri-Rivers Conference, they began Tuesday with a 6 p.m. game against North Shelby, which just finished its 8-man football season last Saturday.

If BHS won that 4-vs.-5-seed matchup (the Bulldogs are seeded fifth), they’d face the winner of top seed Milan vs. Schuyler County game Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym. A Tuesday loss would put Brookfield’s boys in Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. contest in the middle school gym.

Like the girls, the Bulldogs will play a third time in the tournament on Saturday at a to-be-determined time.