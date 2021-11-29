'Walk-off' to Columbia: Marceline last-play field goal takes state semifinal, 31-30

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

MARCELINE — During the 2021 high school football postseason, the Marceline Tigers apparently have chosen to play under an alias – the Eagles.

At least their district-championship game and state quarterfinal and semifinal contests the past three weeks – all at MHS’ Chester Ray Stadium – have taken that famed music group’s mid-1970s admonition “take it to the limit one more time” to the “nth” degree.

Survivors in the Class 1 District 6 title game when, after twice blowing 14-points leads, Ewing: Highland’s final-play pass into the end zone was nixed by MHS’ “Black Rage” defense to preserve a 36-30 triumph, and then holding off Fayette’s comeback bid by stopping a 2-points conversion attempt with a few minutes left to keep a 21-20 lead intact and then holding on downs in their own territory on FHS’ last possession, the Tigers/Eagles went beyond those close calls Saturday when senior Drake Stufflebean booted a final-play 19-yards field goal to nip a tremendous Hayti Indians squad 31-30 and advance to this coming Saturday’s state championship game at Columbia.

“It was just a huge moment,” Mark Ross, fourth-year Marceline head coach, told the LCL just after the game.

“We practice that every week. We always ‘ice’ the kicker and we spray the ball down with water and put him through as much adversity as we can.

“Situations like that pay off in games like this.”

Of his veteran club at last officially having a crack at the state championship many envisioned them having at season’s start, the coach said, “I’m just really excited for these kids.”

The Tigers’ final game of 2021 will be at the home of the University of Missouri Tigers – Memorial Stadium and Faurot Field in Columbia, where MHS (12-1) will seek its second-ever state crown next Saturday at 3 p.m. against East Buchanan.

East Buchanan (13-1), runnerup to Mid-Buchanan in northwest Missouri’s tough KCI Conference this fall before topping “Mid-Buck” 35-21 in the district-finals rematch, punched its southbound ticket Saturday afternoon by thumping southwest Missouri’s Thayer hard, 34-6.

Having had a 28-16 lead with under nine minutes remaining in last Saturday’s semifinal, the Lewis and Clark Conference champion Tigers were victimized by big, mobile, and elusive Hayti senior quarterback Tray’von Thomas time and time again until his 15-yards scramble on a second-and-goal play gave the team from the state’s bootheel a 30-28 lead with 4:32 left in the fourth period.

However, in what would become a massive play strategically, MHS defenders shook off the disappointment of dropping behind on the touchdown carry to stop Thomas well short of the goal line on the 2-points conversion attempt. That stop meant Marceline at least would have the option to consider attempting a field goal to win it, if it could advance the ball far enough toward the Hayti goal line in the remaining time.

“That was huge,” Ross said of the point-after play. “That’s one of those things where the guys could have hung their heads. They could have got down on themselves, but they continue to play for the next (play). They got a stop and it turns out to be the difference.”

Aided by a pair of malfunctions by the HHS kickoff unit, the Tigers’ offense took possession on the do-or-die series with the ball all the way out at their 40-yard line.

With only one timeout at their disposal, the Tigers immediately crossed midfield on a Jace Bixenman 13-yards run off left tackle. However, two runs and a short pass to Bixenman soon left them facing a fourth-and-5 from HHS 42 with a bit over two minutes to play.

The critical call was for an into-the-wind pass deep to the right side to Wyatt Molloy, whose 88-yards catch-and-run had provided the earlier 2-scores lead. As senior quarterback Jacob Stallo, who had hit on his three most-recent throws (for only 10 net yards) after missing on six of his first eight of the day, threw the ball high and far to his right, Molloy had only perhaps a half-stride on his defender with a safety coming his way, as well.

Looking back for the ball first, the Marceline receiver realized the wind was going to hold the ball up and barely make it to where he already was. Reacting to that knowledge, he slowed and circled back a step or two while the two defenders’ momentum carried them past him and had just enough time and room to cradle the ball in his arms as he fell to the ground at the HHS 7.

“It was huge,” Ross said of the reception. “He continued to fight and find a way to get near the ball.”

Having sustained the possession, established themselves within range of a field goal, and – with nearly two minutes remaining – taken the time out of the winning equation, the home team handed the ball off inside to power back Hunter Nelson once, twice, three times – each attempt moving them two yards closer to paydirt.

Finally, with the ball only a yard from the goal line on fourth down, Ross rolled the dice with senior placekicker Drake Stufflebean and the rest of the kicking unit.

After letting the clock dwindle to just under three seconds, Ross called timeout and sent Stufflebean, who had pulled a third-quarter field goal try from 28 yards and with the wind at his back wide to the left, out to try to win the game.

After Hayti used its last timeout, J. Stallo, as holder, saved potential catastrophe by not only cleanly catching a low snap that hit the ground a half-yard in front of him, but quickly twisting back to get the ball upright on the kicking block just as Stufflebean’s swinging right leg passed over it and right foot made contact.

While not having a lot of power, the kick did elevate quickly, preventing any danger of a block. Even as the 10- to 15-miles-per-hour west wind it was directly bucking, the ball sailed straight forward and between the uprights 19 yards away from the placement spot. While it might have had only about 10 yards of length to spare, due to the wind, the on-target kick booted Marceline – yet to leave town during the district and state playoffs – all the way to Columbia.

“Jacob did a nice job,” praised Ross. “He did pick it up off the ground and got it right where it needed to be and Drake got the job done. The guys did a great job of protecting up front.”

Of the approach to the final drive, the Tigers’ coach remarked, “We just had to find ways to get our playmakers the ball,” the MHS head coach said of the game-winning march. “We’re very fortunate to have been able to do that.”

Given the way things have gone for Marceline this postseason, that its semifinal contest went down to the wire was no surprise. In many respects, the game and scenario very similar to the previous Saturday’s victory over Fayette.

With both contests at Ray Stadium occurring in unseasonably-mild conditions, the home team made a bid to break its opponent’s spirit with a big-play touchdown strike through the air in the third quarter. Just as Fayette was, Hayti was staggered by the blow, but not felled.

Instead, after Molloy turned the short crossing route from the MHS 12 into a touchdown with 2:49 to go in the third quarter and Jace Bixenman caught Jacob Stallo’s conversion-play pass to make it 21-straight Tigers points, the Indians powered back behind their 6’2”, 190-pounds senior quarterback.

Primarily on scrambles from the shotgun or pistol sets, he gained 37 yards on four carries in a row before following a teammate’s short run with a scramble to the left got him all the way to the end zone 25 yards away with 8:25 to play. Critically for Marceline, it turned out, the visitors were denied on that 2-points-conversion run try, as well, keeping the score at 28-22, Tigers.

That was important barely two minutes later when, for the second time in the game, a punt snap sailed high over J. Stallo’s head. After a 36-yards loss on the first one set up Hayti’s second touchdown in the last two minutes of the first period, this one – from the 26-yard line – skittered deep into the MHS end zone before J. Stallo got to it.

Rather than concede the safety and not risk mishandling the ball, which might lead to a Hayti touchdown, the Marceline senior successfully picked the ball up and, running laterally, tried to get outside the pursuit long enough to get some type of punt away. However, while eluding one foe, he stepped out of the back of the end zone, resulting in a safety anyway, narrowing the Tigers’ lead to 28-24 and meaning the bootheelers would receive the ensuing free kick with a chance to go in front late.

They did just that, starting from the MHS 42 after the kickoff return. After a first down on a 16-yards run to the 15, Hayti’s 14th penalty of the contest – its sixth for illegal procedure – left it second-and-10 at the15. That was no obstacle for Thomas, though, who again quickly pulled the ball down after momentarily looking for a downfield pass and, escaping wide to the left side, pulled through an attempted tackle just inside the 10 to put the guests on top, 30-28.

However, even though Marceline unofficially had – aside from the Molloy TD play – only 11 yards from scrimmage in the second half to that juncture, the few remaining minutes would be just enough.

“My blood pressure during games has definitely been through the roof,” chuckled Ross, “but I’m just glad we keep finding ways to get it done.”

For a second Tigers state-playoffs game in a row, an unusually-high number of turnovers and other mistakes took place, preventing either club from establishing control.

After the visitors couldn’t get anything going to start the game, Marceline provided a familiar early highlight.

One week after bursting free up the middle on MHS’ second offensive play for what became a 64-yards touchdown run, senior running back Hunter Nelson popped through the line on MHS first play against Hayti and had only empty field ahead of him. Eventually, 69 yards later, he was dragged down from behind at the HHS 1 by a faster defender.

After barely averting squandering the chance when it recovered a fumble on the next snap, Marceline claimed a 7-0 lead when Nelson powered in from a yard out and Stufflebean booted the extra point at the 8:43 mark of the first quarter.

After each team failed to move the ball on their next possessions, Thomas’ elusiveness and patience made its first big impact.

Looking to pass, but seeing no one open, he spun out of the pocket to his left to avoid a sack, then again made another 360-degrees pirouette after setting up as if again about to throw near the left sideline.

Still behind the line of scrimmage – the HHS 40, but seemingly ready to cross it to gain some yardage, Thomas suddenly flicked a pass about 20 yards upfield to where teammate Eddie Pirtle had slid into an open spot. Making the catch with room to run, Pirtle made use of his own elusiveness to take the ball the distance. When Thomas ran in the conversion, the unbeaten Indians had the lead, 8-7, with 1:59 to go in the first quarter.

Then came Marceline’s first punting-game foul-up, handing the ball back to the opposition at the MHS 13. Two plays later, Quintral Clay’s 6-yards run put the ball in the end zone and Thomas again ran for the conversion. With two TDs in 1:44, Hayti held a 16-7 lead 15 seconds before the end of the initial quarter.

Rather than be rattled, the home club responded, again flashing its own big-play explosiveness and was back within three points before the end of the period.

Taking possession at their own 33, the Tigers called a running play for Bixenman off right tackle and blocked it exquisitely. Popping through the gap and having an alley to the MHS bench’s sideline, the senior dashed 67 yards for a touchdown. Although a 2-points conversion try failed, the Tigers were back within 16-13 after one period.

A Jack McCauslin interception quickly stopped the next Hayti series and, after a penalty during the Indians’ return of a punt – only one of 10 enforced penalties on the visitors in the second quarter, Tigers sophomore linebacker Conner Quinn’s sack of Thomas led to an 11-yards punt that gave the hosts the ball at the HHS 26.

After a pair of negative-yardage plays, Marceline capitalized on the chance, hitting a key third-and-long pass to Caleb Stallo for 29 yards to the 6. Three plays later, Nelson punched it in from a yard out and, with 5:55 to go in the half, the Tigers had transformed the earlier 16-7 deficit into a 20-16 lead that stood as the halftime score.

The second half began with Marceline moving the ball down the field well with runs, but eventually missing the field goal attempt.

Hayti then moved the ball as Thomas began to assert himself on more and more plays. His 29-yards run and two more double-digits pickups advanced the ball deep into Marceline territory, but, on a first-down play from the 10, an attempted handoff or faked handoff resulted in the ball dropping to the ground where MHS junior Ryder Gooch fell on it.

A couple of plays later, Molloy crossed the field from the right slot on a shallow route and J. Stallo hit him perfectly in stride at about the MHS 20, allowing him to streak past a couple of defenders going the opposite direction, turn the corner and dash uncaught all the way to the east end zone for the 88-yards scoring play.

Two weeks earlier, Molloy scored three second-half touchdowns to give the Tigers just enough cushion to hold off Highland.

“He had a rocky start to the season and kind of had his ‘coming out’ party a couple of weeks ago and continued that today,” Ross acknowledged about the senior.

He added, “He does explosive things when he has (the ball) in his hands.”

A bit surprisingly, since the Tigers now had a 26-16 lead and had blanked Hayti since the opening quarter, Ross chose to try for a 2-points conversion, perhaps thinking the Indians might be flustered by the latest big Marceline play.

Whatever the reason was, the MHS players made the choice work as J. Stallo hit Bixenman just shy of the goal line and the back knifed in for a 12-points lead. Eventually, had the Tigers gone with the reliable Stufflebean there, the final possession of the game would have afforded MHS only a chance to tie it with a field goal, rather than win it. Such a situation might have led Ross, with the ball only a yard from the end zone, to go for the touchdown and win on the last play, rather than kick for a tie and overtime.

Statistically in the latest Marceline thriller, the Tigers were out-gained significantly, although a larger chunk of the difference was the 61 lost yards on the two punt-attempt miscues. Unofficially, Hayti gained 399 yards – 318 of which were provided by Thomas via 193 rushing yards on two dozen attempts and 125 passing yards on 12-of-21 success. Marceline had 301 yards – 146 on the ground and 155 through the air.

Individually for the Tigers, Nelson’s long, first-play gallop led to another triple-digits afternoon as he gaine 118 yards on 23 carries. Bixenman’s long TD dash led to him netting 93 yards on only five runs.

In the passing game, Molloy had two catches for 116 yards, while J. Stallo completed half of his 12 throws for 155 yards.

MHS did not turn the ball over via fumble or interception thrown, but did fumble three times and had the two bad snaps that became 10 Hayti points.

The “Black Rage” defense had three takeaways – Bixenman had a first-quarter interception to go with McCauslin’s pickoff and Gooch’s recovery. Another forced fumble deep in Hayti territory went out of bounds, allowing the Indians to stay in possession.

In summing up his squad’s third close call in a row, Ross praised “just the fight in these guys. They just continue to find a way to get it done each week.”