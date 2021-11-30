Marceline girls narrowly lost hardwoods opener at Glasgow Monday

As reported to LCL

GLASGOW — With a good portion of the boys’ team still involved in the march to Saturday’s state-championship football game – prompting the basketball Tigers to withdraw from the tournament, the Marceline High School basketball Lady Tigers made a solo 2021-22 debut Monday (Nov. 29) with a close loss in the opening round of the Glasgow Invitational Tournament.

Getting decently-distributed scoring from a half-dozen players, paced by freshman point guard Natalee Pennington’s 15 points, the Lady Tigers were right in the game with fourth-seeded New Franklin from start to finish, but ended the contest on the short end of a 49-43 margin.

In addition to the 5’5” frosh’s double-digits production, 5’8” sophomore Avery Gillman hit for eight points, 6’ junior Addison Huber seven, 5’6” junior Cassi Rodgers five, and 5’10” senior Ramzee Bruner and 5’5” sophomore Lucy Moseley four apiece for coach Jordan Beck’s squad. The other point came from 5’10” senior Chloee Dorrell.

The opening loss put the MHS girls, who return two starters from last year’s 7-15 squad, in the consolation semifinals against Westran Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. If they claimed that winnable game against a WHS squad which won only twice last season, the Lady Tigers would play for consolation at noon today (Saturday).

Looking to the upcoming week, Marceline’s girls and boys are ticketed to visit Trenton Tuesday and then have their home openers against Green City Friday, starting at 6 p.m.

Michael Severa waits to begin his second season guiding the MHS boys. Once everyone transitions from the gridiron, he’s due to have four returning starters – Adain Daller, 6’3” Will Heller, Zach Niemeier and 6’2” Wyatt Molloy from last winter’s 8-14 squad.

Severa projects senior Sam Gillman to fill the fifth starting spot, but looks for contributions off the bench from seniors Landen Gardner and Nick Stallo and juniors Tanner Sayre, Cayden Davis and Rafe Bohonsky, and sophomore Barrett Stearns. It’s possible in Tuesday’s opener at Trenton and perhaps beyond, pigskinners Molloy, Heller and S. Gillman might be supplanted in starting roles by some of those anticipated reserves who have been practicing basketball since the first of November.