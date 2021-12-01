Both Brookfield hoops squads to consolation side of tourney

As reported to LCL

QUEEN CITY — The fourth-annual "reunion" basketball tournament of former members of the now-defunct Tri-Rivers Conference did not begin well for Brookfield High School's basketball teams this week.

The Lady Bulldogs lost for a third-consecutive time to start the season, falling Monday to Scotland County, 48-18. The next night, the Bulldogs also slipped to 0-3 with a 30-points loss of their own, 75-45, against North Shelby.

Those outcomes – neither of which had any details reported to the LCL, despite requests – left the BHS girls to face Wednesday and the boys meeting host Schuyler County Thursday in consolation semifinals.

With each team in the tournament assured of playing three times, both Brookfield squads are set to play again today – either for consolation or seventh place – at times undetermined as the Wednesday filing deadline for this article. It was known that both teams' games would be played in Schuyler County's middle school gym, in which the Bulldogs played their game Tuesday.