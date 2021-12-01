Brookfield HS to host 10-schools wrestling tourney this Saturday

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

BROOKFIELD — With the advancement of Marceline High School's football Tigers to this coming Saturday's Class 1 state-championship game, MHS recently made the decision that it would scrub its scheduled hosting of a varsity wrestling tournament – the Tiger Mat Classic – that day.

That left about 10 teams with an unexpected and unwanted early-season vacancy on their schedule, so Brookfield High – one of those schools which had planned to participate at Marceline – stepped into the void.

According to Scott Stevens, BHS director of athletics, Brookfield will host nine other schools’ teams on Saturday with the action beginning at 9 a.m.

That will be the BHS squads’ season opener. With the Marceline football team playing Saturday afternoon at Columbia, it will bypass the site-shifted tourney, making the Tigers’ and Lady Tigers’ 2021-22 debut the road double-dual against Carrollton and host Macon on Tuesday of next week (Dec. 7).

Without the planned tourney, MHS’ first home-mats action now won’t be until Jan. 4.