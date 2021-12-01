Meadville’s McLain shows way in return

As reported to LCL

SALISBURY — Gladly welcoming back a player they missed down the stretch last season, Meadville High School’s basketball Lady Eagles grabbed a 13-6 lead in the opening eight minutes and, despite shooting only about 33% from the field in the game, kept Glasgow’s Lady Yellowjackets at arm’s length the rest of the way, “winning” three of the four quarters in their neutral-floor season opener Saturday, Nov. 19, 53-43.

A 3-pronged all-veterans attack carried first-year head coach Ryan Young’s winners.

Hitting three of seven tries beyond the arc, senior Maggie McLain, back in action after being kayoed with an injury the last couple of months last season, popped in a game-high 16 points. Junior Mallory Dennis right behind with 15. Sophomore Korrie Holcer tacked on another 10.

Aside from McLain, the rest of the Lady Eagles were icy outside, sinking only two of 18 long-range shots, but free-throw shooting was a major saving grace. Meadville drained 16 of 21 at the charity stripe, with Dennis eight of 11 and McLain a perfect three for three.

According to MHS statistics posted online, McLain also led the Lady Eagles’ rebounding with seven and had a couple of steals.

The boys’ game saw Glasgow in control from the early going, holding Meadville to eight first-half points and 14 through three periods before winning 43-29.

MHS junior Parker Hammond’s eight points – six of them from the foul line – paced the losers, who did have senior guard Kaje Tsikoyak back after he went down with a knee injury during last season’s Meadville Invitational Tournament.

Center Hammond ripped down 12 rebounds, evenly split between offensive and defensive. Junior Kyler Klein provided seven.

Glasgow’s traditionally-gritty defense helped cause 18 MHS turnovers, according to stats posted online by coach Young.

Meadville’s teams are in Mendon’s Northwestern Invitational Tournament this week.

The top-seeded girls began against Hale-Bosworth Monday, right after the fourth-seeded Eagles clashed with Brunswick.

If victorious Monday, both MHS squads will play in the tourney semifinals tomorrow – the girls at 4:30 p.m. and the boys likely against top-seeded Higbee at 5:45.

A loss by either or both Monday would mean a consolation semifinal this evening – the boys at 8:15 p.m. and/or the girls at 7:00.

After this week’s tournament action, Meadville will make its 2021-22 home debut next Tuesday (Dec. 7) against Tri-County Conference foe Atlanta.